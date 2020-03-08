As preparation for this fall’s football season gets underway, there are many questions that people are asking with Week 1 still months away.
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown held a press conference Thursday, just prior to the beginning of spring football practice, to answer many of those questions.
How will the offense change with the recent hiring of Gerad Parker as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach?
During the 2019 season, the Mountaineers featured the lowest scoring offense in the Big 12 Conference. WVU finished with a 5-7 record.
“We’re going to tweak,” Brown said. “Anytime you don’t get the results that you want, I think the first thing you do is you go into self-reflection mode and in mode of how we can get better.”
Brown is still expected to start the season calling plays, but he says he will try to bring the offense back to basics.
“The fundamental beliefs won’t change,” Brown said. “I think we’re going to simplify some things that we’re doing.”
“I think last year we tried to cover up some deficiencies we had and, when we did that, we got away from some things that I think are really important, so we’ll get back to that.”
Will there be a competition to determine the starting quarterback?
Short answer: yes.
“Competition at every spot this spring,” Brown said. “We don’t have a depth chart.”
Last season saw Austin Kendall begin the season under center, starting in nine games before Jarret Doege took over. Doege started the last three games for the Mountaineers — two wins and one loss.
“I thought both of them did some really good things,” Brown said. “I think both of them, there’s some big time improvements they can make.”
Heading into this season, the pair will be competing for the head job going into the fall.
“They need to challenge each other better and really push each other to be better,” Brown said. “That was kind of a demand that I asked of both of them, is just push each other because you’ll get better in the process if you’re pushing the other guy.”
How does the team plan to improve on an abysmal rushing year in 2019?
Saying that the Mountaineers struggled to run the football during the 2019 season would be an understatement.
Averaging a meager 73 yards per game last season, the Mountaineers ranked last in the Big 12 in rushing offense. For comparison, Texas Tech, which ranked one spot ahead of WVU, averaged nearly double that.
“A major area we’ve got to get better at is rushing the football,” Brown said. “I think we’ve got a good plan for that. Time will tell; we won’t know to that until we line up and play against Florida State [on Sept. 5], but we’ve got a plan on how we want to attack that.”
Brown sees lots of potential among the athletes at the running back position.
On junior Leddie Brown: “I thought he did a nice job of winning one-on-ones, and we really struggled in that aspect last year, but I thought he did a good job.”
On sophomore Tony Mathis: “He really showed up in our Monday night football. That’s a big difference between doing that and then going to play Florida State, but I like his potential.”
On junior Alec Sinkfield: “I’m really excited about watching him to see how much improvement he’s made in the last three months.”
Which players are limited participants as spring practice begins?
The Mountaineers currently have six players that will be taking things slow as spring practices get underway. Many of them missed time last season with injury, while others had surgery over the offseason.
“Most everyone will do some type of practice during spring,” Brown said. “We don’t have anybody that’s just not doing anything, we just got some guys that won’t be in full contact drills.”
Those players include offensive lineman Chase Behrndt, safety Osman Kamara, defensive linemen Taijh Alston and Jordan Jefferson, and linebackers VanDarius Cowan and Josh Chandler.
“I think their activity will increase as we go through the spring,” Brown said, “but they won’t do all the full contact stuff.”
What positions will WVU look to add before the fall?
The roster that the Mountaineers enter spring with is likely not complete.
“Our roster will continue to change,” Brown said.”I think that we need to continue to add to our offensive line room. Defensively, corner is a room that I think could value some experience.”
Brown also emphasized the interior defensive line as another area of need.