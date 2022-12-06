West Virginia football lost its fourth transfer so far on Tuesday, as it was announced that quarterback JT Daniels intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
ESPN's senior college football writer, Pete Thamel, announced the transfer on his Twitter page on Tuesday.
Sources: West Virginia QB JT Daniels intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility, and it could two years depending on whether he could get a medical redshirt for 2019. He's been the quarterback at USC and Georgia prior to WVU.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 6, 2022
Coming to WVU from Georgia at the beginning of the season, Daniels started 10 games for the Mountaineers in 2022 but was replaced in the final two matchups by backup quarterback Garrett Greene.
Daniels finished the season with 2107 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions on a 61% completion percentage over 10 games played.
Daniels will have "at least one year of eligibility" according to Thamel. However, he could have two years of eligibility remaining if he can acquire a medical redshirt for his 2019 season, which he missed due to injury.