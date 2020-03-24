With NFL free agency in full swing, Dravon Askew-Henry is the latest former Mountaineer to agree to a contract with a team.
Askew-Henry, who played safety for WVU from 2014-18, agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Giants, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Another XFL player making the jump to the NFL: DB Dravon Askew-Henry has agreed to a 2-year deal with the #Giants, source said. Expect the cousin of @Revis24, who played for the New York Guardians, to compete for the nickel role.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2020
After being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in August, Askew-Henry joined the New York Guardians of the XFL. He played in five games in a season limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, tallying nine solo tackles and six pass deflections.