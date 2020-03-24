dravon askew-henry

Oct. 14, 2017; Dravon Askew-Henry during West Virginia's game against Texas Tech

 Colin Tracy

With NFL free agency in full swing, Dravon Askew-Henry is the latest former Mountaineer to agree to a contract with a team.

Askew-Henry, who played safety for WVU from 2014-18, agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Giants, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

After being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in August, Askew-Henry joined the New York Guardians of the XFL. He played in five games in a season limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, tallying nine solo tackles and six pass deflections.