It was announced by Pete Thamel of ESPN via Twitter Wednesday, that current co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker is expected to leave and become the TE coach at Notre Dame.
Sources: Notre Dame is targeting Gerad Parker to become the school’s next tight ends coach. He’s worked most recently as the offensive coordinator at West Virginia and also had stops at Penn State, Duke and Purdue.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 2, 2022
This announcement comes after Parker's recent demotion from offensive coordinator to co-offensive coordinator at WVU, with the addition of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell in January.
Parker has coached the Moutnaineers since 2020, being the offensive coordinator for the eternity of tenure so far. Parker previously coached at Penn State, Duke and Purdue as a wide receivers coach.
This story is still developing and an official announcement is pending.