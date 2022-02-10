Head coach Neal Brown and the WVU football team have made another off-season coaching addition, as former Coastal Carolina wide receivers coach Tony Washington is expected to be hired as the new wide receivers coach for the 2022-23 season.
Washington spent two seasons with Coastal Carolina after being hired in Jan. 2020. In addition to his coaching history Washington played in the NFL for four seasons at the wide receiver position.
In 2020 Washington helped steward a Chanticleers offense that ranked first in the Sun Belt Conference in points per game (37.2), third down percentage (52.3%), and completion percentage (66.6%).
With the Mountaineers roster set to see some fresh faces for the 2022 season, Washington's expertise will go a long way in an offensive scheme led by new OC Graham Harrell and Brown.