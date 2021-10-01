As West Virginia approaches its homecoming battle with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Mountaineers are not riding very high. A 16-13 loss to then-No. 4 Oklahoma was hard fought, but it was still a lost for WVU.
Now, West Virginia turns its attention to one of the greatest traditions in college football: homecoming.
Over the last few homecoming games for the Mountaineers, they’ve performed well and have a solid record. The opponent for WVU on homecoming will be a familiar one as it has played Texas Tech twice on homecoming since joining the Big 12.
In the past two meetings with the Red Raiders on homecoming, West Virginia is 1-1 with the most recent meeting coming in 2017. That meeting was a 46-35 win over then-No. 24 Texas Tech. Since 2007, West Virginia is 10-4 in homecoming games.
Before we look more towards the future with the 2021 homecoming game, let us move back towards the past and revisit one of the greatest games in the history of West Virginia football. That game is the 2012 meeting between West Virginia and then-No.25 Baylor on Sept. 29, 2012.
West Virginia vs. No. 25 Baylor (2012 Homecoming Game)
Many stars were on the field that day for the Mountaineers to include quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey. Those three would be the main facets of the game for West Virginia as they contributed to one of the most electric games in Milan Puskar Stadium history.
The two teams combined for 1,507 total yards of offense with 13 total touchdowns and just one turnover for the entire game. Smith finished the game breaking two school passing records as he went 45-of-51 (88%) for 656 yards and eight touchdowns.
Smith went on to break the school record for most passing touchdowns in a single season with 42. He finished with the second-most passing yards in a season in 2012 (4,205) after he already set the record in 2011 (4,385). He also broke the school records for most career passing yards (11,662) and touchdowns (98).
This was West Virginia’s first-ever Big 12 game and it was the first time Milan Puskar Stadium participated in Stripe the Stadium.
It was an offensive showdown if there ever was one, but don’t expect something like that this Saturday against Texas Tech. The Mountaineers are much-improved on the defensive side of the ball and the offense doesn’t look like the most capable group that can score 70 points.
Don’t be surprised if West Virginia does something miraculous. It is homecoming week.