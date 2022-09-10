Mountaineer mascot Mary Roush has high hopes for WVU football this season, believing the team will be bowl eligible.
“I think we will win around eight to nine games,” Roush said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Athenaeum.
To be bowl-eligible, FBS teams need at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500.
Roush kicked off her first football season as the Mountaineer during the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU earlier this month.
The sophomore said that one of the most exciting things about her role as the Mountaineer is crowd interaction, and the atmosphere of home and away games.
“One thing I am looking forward to is starting the ‘Let’s Go Mountaineers’ chant at home football games with 60,000 people cheering,” Roush said. “I look forward to all the games, but especially going to Texas, because it may be the last time we go there for a very long time.”
Roush said she is no stranger to leading crowds at sporting events. She is a graduate of Wahama High School in Mason, West Virginia, where she said she was always full of school spirit, and that she was often a leader for her school’s student sections at sporting events.
Although she’s excited about the football season, Roush said there’s much more to being the Mountaineer.
“I always thought that the Mountaineer was just a mascot,” Roush said. “I realized that the Mountaineer was more than just a mascot and that it travels throughout the entire state of West Virginia, going out into the community, doing much for the school and the state. Every event and experience is amazing, whether it's a home football game or visiting a classroom of 10th-grade school students.”
Roush, an advertising and public relations major, also explained that she has found a love for other sports throughout her experiences at WVU.
“I went to a rural school in West Virginia, so we did not have soccer. My first soccer game that I ever went to was a WVU soccer game,” she said. “Although I love basketball and football, I am excited for every experience I get. My duty as the Mountaineer is to represent as many people as I can, and go to as many sports as I can.”
Roush reminisced about her experiences in becoming the Mountaineer, talking about her time at a men’s basketball game when the Mountaineer selection process was down to four candidates for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
“There is the cheer-off, which is between the final four candidates for the Mountaineer,” Roush said. “We were all given buck skins and a rifle, and we went to a men’s basketball game in the Coliseum. We would then interact with fans and do things like the ‘Let’s Go Mountaineers’ cheer.”
After the men’s basketball game, Roush was ultimately chosen to be the face of WVU, and become the school’s 68th Mountaineer.
“It was the best day of my life,” Roush said.