With the Backyard Brawl virtually sold out last month, some fans desperately scoured the internet and third-party vendors in search of tickets. But when doing this, they risked the chance of being scammed.
Matt Darwin was of those fans. In search of a ticket for the matchup against Pitt, he said he stumbled across a Craigslist ad that seemed "too good to be true."
“There were a few people who had tickets that were a little cheaper than other sites, but you didn’t have to pay a processing fee,” Darwin said.
Darwin responded to the ad, which he said seemed perfectly fine until the vendor began texting him. Each message, he said, was riddled with grammatical and spelling errors.
Buying tickets from these types of sites can be nerve-wracking. Darwin added that once the scammers got his phone number, he began to receive texts from multiple numbers with messages about tickets and requests for money.
Darwin blocked the numbers and said he hasn’t heard from them since. Eventually, he got tickets for the Backyard Brawl from Vivid Seats — which was still an unauthorized site by either university’s ticket office.
Both West Virginia University and the University of Pittsburgh recommend fans buy tickets from their primary ticket offices or authorized partners.
Pitt Athletics, which hosted the historic matchup, said it's unable to track the unauthorized sale of tickets from secondary markets. Stubhub is the official market partner for the university.
“Through that partnership, Pitt’s ticket office is able to assist anyone who purchased through StubHub in the event they have any issues on game day,” Pitt Athletics said in a statement to The Daily Athenaeum. “While there is no restriction on posting tickets to any of the other secondary markets, we are not able to monitor the validity of tickets or assist customers who purchased from secondary markets other than StubHub with issues on game day should their tickets fail to scan at the entry gates.”
Likewise, WVU Athletics was “not aware of ticket problems or scams from last week’s game,” according to communications director Michael Fragale.
For last week’s game, WVU didn’t oversee the inventory or distribution of tickets.
“As far as outlets go, the Mountaineer Ticket Office is the primary avenue fans should use to buy tickets for WVU events,” Fragale said. “StubHub is the official fan to fan marketplace for fans to resell tickets. Because of the nature of our partnership with StubHub, there are protections in place for fans who buy tickets through that site.”
Additionally, WVUGAME.com is another authorized website fans can use for ticket purchases. For all other sites, let the “buyer beware.”
In light of getting scammed, Darwin offers advice to both past and future victims of ticket scams.
“I would say just basically trust your gut,” he said “If the advertisement is written out very clearly but once you hold a conversation it literally sounds like a person does not understand how to use proper grammar — not just in texting mistakes but overall in the whole conversation — I would tell them to run.”