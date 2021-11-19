With only two games remaining on the 2021 football schedule, its make or break time for West Virginia as it has to win out to qualify for a bowl game.
The first of those final two games will be against the Texas Longhorns who are sporting the longest current losing streak in the Big 12 with five-straight losses. Texas (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) has taken quite the downward spiral from a season that saw it ranked as high as No. 15 in September.
Most recently, the Longhorns lost to Kansas at home last week, 57-56, in overtime after starting running back Bijan Robinson went down with an elbow injury. Before leaving the game, Robinson rushed for 70 yards on 14 carries. It was announced Monday that Robinson’s injury will require surgery and sideline him for the remainder of the season.
West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) will get a respite from its stretch of top Big 12 defenses as Texas ranks No. 8 in the conference in total defense. West Virginia’s offense has once again become a liability over the past couple of weeks in losses to Oklahoma State and most recently Kansas State.
Against Oklahoma State and Kansas State, West Virginia combined for 20 points, 478 yards and five turnovers.
However, despite the recent issues, head coach Neal Brown said that it’s not too late to ‘play good football’ this season.
“We have Texas coming in and we have two games left and it’s not too late to play good football,” Brown said Tuesday. “We’ve played good football in spots this year, but we haven’t been consistent.”
To right the ship and keep bowl hopes alive, the offense for WVU will have to revert back to the way it played in a 38-21 win over Iowa State and limit the turnovers.
The West Virginia defense will not have as tall a task stopping the Texas run game on Saturday with the absence of Robinson. The next two running backs on the depth chart for the Longhorns — Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson — have 314 and 197 rushing yards, respectively.
In the all-time series, West Virginia and Texas are tied at 5-5. The Mountaineers have never beaten Texas under Brown and in 2020, they lost 17-13.
Kickoff is set for noon from Milan Puskar Stadium on ESPN2.