Every game for the Mountaineers is more critical than the last. On Saturday, WVU will put its chances of bowl eligibility and the remainder of the season on the line when it hosts the undefeated No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs.
West Virginia had a poor showing in its last game, falling in a blowout defeat to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road, 48-10. WVU’s offense couldn’t hold on to the ball, and the Red Raiders dominated on both offense and defense.
The Mountaineers’ offense struggled all day, outside of one scoring series against the Red Raiders. WVU turned the ball over four times and only recorded 282 yards of total offense compared to Texas Tech’s 594 yards of total offense.
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire’s up-tempo offensive approach also wore down West Virginia’s defense, with Texas Tech having 103 total plays in the game to WVU’s 66. The Red Raiders were able to convert six of their seven fourth-down conversion attempts, extending nearly every one of their drives on Saturday.
WVU head coach Neal Brown voiced his frustration following the disappointing loss, noting how the Mountaineers’ performances over the last two weeks have been contradictory.
"This team has been a roller coaster. We played really well against a really good football team last week in Baylor and won a game, and then we played about as bad as we possibly can play the game of football today, and it's unbelievably frustrating, to say the least,” Brown said.
TCU (7-0, 5-0 Big 12) on the other hand, made a glorious comeback in its last matchup, scoring 28 unanswered points and coming back from being down as much as 18 points against No. 22 Kansas State to defeat the Wildcats 38-28.
The Horned Frogs are ranked No. 7 in the country, and still remain undefeated after their victory over Kansas State, vaulting them atop the Big 12 conference standings ahead of Saturday’s matchup.
With a deadly offensive trio at quarterback, receiver and running back, alongside a stellar defense that forces takeaways, it’ll be a tough matchup for WVU in all three phases of the game.
Kickoff from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia is set for noon on Saturday, with the television broadcast available on ESPN.
Now, here’s a look at key players to watch during Saturday’s matchup.
Kaden Prather, WVU Wide Receiver: Despite WVU’s struggles offensively, Kaden Prather is still the primary target for quarterback JT Daniels. The offense should run through Prather as the sure-handed and strong sophomore wide receiver continues to make plays and show that he can consistently catch the ball, using his size to his advantage.
His performance will be dependent on the offense’s performance as a whole, but with four catches for 30 yards against Texas Tech after a huge game against Baylor on Oct. 13, he can still make plays on the Mountaineers’ offense.
CJ Donaldson, WVU Running Back: Freshman running back CJ Donaldson finally got back in the game against Texas Tech, after recovering from an injury. He was WVU’s leading rusher with 12 carries for 33 yards after sophomore running backs Tony Mathis Jr. and Justin Johnson Jr. went down with injuries.
For the foreseeable future, it’s Donaldson’s backfield to control. Still, WVU’s offense needs to show consistency and run the ball through Donaldson going forward since he’s proven he’ll continue to make plays.
Quentin Johnston, TCU Wide Receiver: At an NFL-sized frame of 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Quentin Johnston is a very strong and extremely talented wide receiver. So far, he’s been quarterback Max Duggan’s favorite target in TCU’s top-five ranked offense, leading the team in all major receiving categories with 38 receptions, 574 yards and three touchdowns on the year.
Johnston will be a tall task for WVU’s secondary to slow down, and he’s coming off a huge game against Kansas State with four receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. West Virginia will need to keep the ball out of his hands to upset TCU’s offensive game plan.
Kendre Miller, TCU Running Back: On the other side of the double-edged sword that is TCU’s offense, is junior running back Kendre Miller. He enters Saturday's matchup with 731 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the season and is coming off a very strong performance last week against the Wildcats.
Miller carried the ball 29 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas State, but the TCU rushing attack is still truly the forgotten aspect in an offense that produces 522.1 yards per game. West Virginia has struggled against the run, but it’ll need to slow down Miller to have a chance.