A second member of the West Virginia University football team has tested positive for the coronavirus, the WVU athletic department announced Saturday.
The player, whose name has not been released, will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days, and other student-athletes who may have been exposed will be mandated to self-quarantine, according to a statement.
The team received its first positive test earlier this week.
Members of the football team have been undergoing testing as part of the program's return to activities this month. Voluntary workouts for those who have tested negative for the virus began on Monday.