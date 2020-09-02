The 2020 college football season will be weirder than most seasons with limited fans in the stands, the Big Ten and Pac-12 not playing and many other conferences canceling games. However, West Virginia's football season is still on track to begin in September.
Despite all the uncertainty, senior wide receiver T.J. Simmons and senior defensive lineman Darius Stills see more confidence from head coach Neal Brown at the helm for year two.
"Last year, there were new schemes to learn and the coaches couldn't focus on the mental aspect of playing," Stills said. "Coaches now can focus on the mental part of the game when it comes to small things that have a big effect."
Simmons has seen things running a lot smoother under Brown in his second year when it comes to practicing and setting up the offense.
"The offensive setup is running a lot smoother," Simmons said. "Last year, guys were trying to learn how to practice under Coach Brown, and I think that first year with him has gotten us a lot more experience."
Before the Mountaineers could begin practicing, the team needed to adapt to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many others in the United States, WVU football utilized Zoom to prepare for the upcoming season.
"During COVID-19, we had a lot of online meetings, so when we got back to practice, almost everyone knew what to do," Simmons said. "That's a complete 360 from last year because everyone was uncertain with coaching, but now with more people under coach Brown, we know what to do."
After the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled their college football seasons, the Big 12 announced that it would continue with its season. Stills hasn't had time to look outside of the Big 12 or WVU football because he is too focused on the year ahead.
“I’m focused on what we have going on in this building," Stills said. "I haven't been focused on any other school because it doesn't necessarily apply to me, so I've only paid attention to WVU football and the Big 12."