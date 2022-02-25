West Virginia football has suffered another departure in the transfer portal on Friday, with linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo announcing his intention to enter the portal.
The announcement came via the NCAA Transfer Portal Twitter page on Friday afternoon.
2018 3-star LB Josh Chandler-Semedo entered the transfer portal after totaling 257 tackles, 13 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 3 INT and 3 FF during his West Virginia career @WVSportsDotCom @rivalsmike @rivalskeenan https://t.co/XtyK2Wuc8M— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) February 25, 2022
Chandler-Semedo has started in 31 games across his four year career and played in a total of 44 games. The senior linebacker recorded 257 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles in his career.
Chandler-Semedo will leave West Virginia with one year of eligibility remaining.