Josh Chandler-Semedo 8/10/2020
Caleb Saunders/WVU Football

West Virginia football has suffered another departure in the transfer portal on Friday, with linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo announcing his intention to enter the portal. 

The announcement came via the NCAA Transfer Portal Twitter page on Friday afternoon.

Chandler-Semedo has started in 31 games across his four year career and played in a total of 44 games. The senior linebacker recorded 257 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles in his career. 

Chandler-Semedo will leave West Virginia with one year of eligibility remaining. 