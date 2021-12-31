The West Virginia football team took another hit in the transfer portal on Friday, with starting wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. announcing via Twitter that he intends to enter the portal.
Thank you WVU💙💛,Business Decision Coming Soon#GodsPlan #Potebaby pic.twitter.com/icUiMWb0mP— Winston “Champ” Wright Jr.🙏🏾 (@showtimejet) December 31, 2021
Wright Jr. started all 13 games for the Mountaineers this season, recording 63 receptions for 688 yards and five receiving touchdowns. Wright Jr. also took back one kickoff for a touchdown this season.