On Saturday, former consensus First Team All-American linebacker Daryl Talley became just the fourth Mountaineer to have his number retired at West Virginia.
Prior to the number retirement ceremony at the end of the first quarter, Talley reflected on what it has meant to have his family with him to celebrate this moment in his career and what it means to have his number retired.
“I don’t know what it has meant to them [Talley’s family], but I can tell you that it’s meant the world to me to play in front of them and have them follow me throughout my career,” Talley said at a press conference on Saturday. “I’ve had my parents and my wife follow me as long as I’ve been playing. I’m just truly happy that I finally got to what they say is the summit of college [football] and that’s what I consider this [number retirement] to be.”
Talley had a tremendous collegiate career playing for West Virginia before being drafted in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Talley didn’t know he would reach the level that he did in his career, but he was confident that he could.
“I didn’t know that I would reach the level that I did, but as far as somebody being confident in themselves and their skillset, yes I was very confident in myself and my skillset,” Talley said. “I knew I could do a lot of different things. I did more things on the field than most guys playing my position.”
“Instead of playing my position, I played all of the other positions on the defensive side of the ball except for one,” Talley added.
Talley may have played multiple positions for the Mountaineers, but he clearly excelled at linebacker. For West Virginia, Talley totaled 282 unassisted tackles, 202 assisted tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 19 sacks.
Even with his dominance at linebacker, it almost didn’t happen. When Talley arrived in Morgantown, current Alabama head coach Nick Saban — WVU defensive back coach from 1978-79 — wanted Talley to change positions and play safety.
Talley wasn’t a fan of the idea of changing positions.
“My first year I redshirted and that offseason, Nick Saban came to me and told me ‘Darryl, I want you to play safety’,” Talley said. “I looked at him and went ‘I don’t want to play safety; I’m not doing all of that running.’ Yeah, it would’ve been a great spot for me to play, but I was just determined that I was a linebacker, not a defensive back.”
Talley was named to two Pro Bowl teams and was an All-Pro twice in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. Talley also made four-straight Super Bowls and is on the Buffalo Bills’ Wall of Fame.
“My biggest thing was that I wanted to win,” Talley said. “Whatever it took to win, I was willing to do. If they wanted me to line up and play free safety or defensive end, I was going to do it if it was going to give us a chance to win.”