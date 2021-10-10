Following a 45-20 blowout loss to the Baylor Bears on Saturday, many West Virginia fans took to social media to air out their anger.
Here are some of the best.
@NealBrown_WVU should refuse the $350k raise for next year. He obviously has not earned it. pic.twitter.com/9vS4mVpAEs— Chris Beverage (@chrisbeverage) October 9, 2021
lol yall west virginia fans thought neal brown was better than dana holgorsen. pic.twitter.com/OTQdU9M2mo— Alfred Matthews (@A_Matthews713) October 9, 2021
Fire Neal and bench Doege for the season— Noah (@noah_adler2) October 9, 2021
This program is becoming @Pitt_FB— Zach (@ZachCutlip) October 9, 2021
Jarrett Doege holds Urban Meyer-like footage of Neal Brown at Kegler’s.— River T (@rtb____) October 9, 2021
Enough to make a preacher cuss— Jason Unger (@Guard007Pup) October 9, 2021
We need a coach who’s “pulling the rope in the same direction,” “running to the fire,” “in every way, shape, form and fashion.”— Dale Witte (@dalemwitte) October 9, 2021
If Neal Brown is the coach in 2005, Pat White never plays and we constantly hear about he "isn't ready"— Artemis Hamrammer (@hamrammer) October 9, 2021
We will be lucky to beat Kansas. NB needs to go now.— Randall Strickland (@RandallStrick10) October 9, 2021