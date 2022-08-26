The Backyard Brawl, a matchup between Pittsburgh and West Virginia University, is one of the most notable rivalries the history of both schools. There have been more than a hundred unique matchups since 1895, when the rivalry first began.
On Sept. 1, WVU will face off against Pittsburgh once again, with College GameDay providing pre-game coverage in a sold-out Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
This game and its importance to fans goes back much further than just the anticipation for the 2022 contest. This season’s game will be the first matchup since 2011 between the teams and the first time the team’s have faced off in separate conferences.
The Mountaineers took a slim 21-20 victory in the most recent matchup at Milan Puskar Stadium in 2011, but the year 1895 sets the first matchup ever between the then-called Western University of Pennsylvania against WVU, with West Virginia taking an 8-0 victory here in Morgantown.
Now after 104 games across 127 years, Pittsburgh holds the lead in the all-time series with a 61-40-3 record against the Mountaineers. Despite a 15-game losing streak from 1929 to 1946 that included 10 Pittsburgh shutouts, the Mountaineers hold the most recent streak from 2009 to 2011, taking the last three matchups with two of those being at home.
West Virginia also held a five-game win streak of its own from 1992-1996, taking four of those five wins in the streak by 20 or more points against the Panthers.
The Mountaineers also currently hold the largest margin of victory two years later, defeating Pittsburgh 52-14 on the road in 1998.
One question that can’t be answered through statistics or records is why these teams have such a fierce rivalry and where the bad blood comes from.
According to research in an article from Wheelhouse Creative journalist Mitch Vingle, WVU and Pitt’s bad blood can be traced back to the very first matchup in 1985.
According to Vingle, the 1895 matchup score is officially credited as an 8-0 victory for West Virginia, however this final score was disputed heavily between both teams.
Both sides argued a 10-0 final score or a 4-0 final score, a touchback and other controversial officiating in the game and it sparked more disputes for years to come between the two squads.
Even back in 1895, the rivalry between Pittsburgh and West Virginia was strong and both teams have held that trend up until today. With the Backyard Brawl back again after a long hiatus, anticipation and arguments on social media have begun and the tension between fanbases is returning as each day passes.
Catch the newest edition of the historic Backyard Brawl on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. on ESPN when Pitt and WVU face off at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.