As the West Virginia football team approaches their first game, head coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers are finding out who is ready to suit up for the season opener against Maryland on Sep. 4.
“We’re going to go right through the (Aug.) 24th and we won’t tackle, but we’ll take all of those decisions right through the 24th,” Neal Brown said on knowing who will play against Maryland. “After the first scrimmage, that’s when everything starts. You see practice, everything is kind of controlled, but you get to that first scrimmage and now you know where you’re really at.”
Aug. 24 is the final day of fall camp for West Virginia as it begins game prep for the Terrapins on Aug. 25. Neal Brown has alluded to Aug. 25 being the program’s judgment day as they’ll know who will be playing what position for the 2021 season.
“We’re really trying to stay in camp mode through Aug. 24 even with classes starting on Wednesday,” Neal Brown said. “We’re going to stay in camp mode and I like these days because they’re all day and the players get a glimpse of what they say they want. They want to be full-time football players and during camp they’ve gotten 12 or 13 days of it.”
Through scrimmages, Neal Brown has seen many procedural penalties that need to be quick fixes before game prep begins. With preparation against Maryland growing close, Neal Brown has made it clear that video evidence will be key to fixing problems.
“We have to fix procedure penalties right now,” Neal Brown said. “I’ve always told them, for better or for worse, your video tell yours story. You tell me you’re a disciplined guy, I shouldn’t see penalties, so your video tells your story.”
Before the end of fall camp, the Mountaineers have had significant contributions from players throughout camp such as Exree Loe and Tony Mathis. Loe had been the primary backup for Josh Chandler-Semedo last season at the will linebacker spot, but Chandler-Semedo has made the shift to the mike linebacker position for 2021.
Mathis has also developed as a solid No. 2 option in the backfield for WVU behind Leddie Brown following the departure of Alec Sinkfield in the offseason.
“It’s about work and his season last year didn’t go exactly the way he wanted to and he came in during January and wanted to know what he had to improve on,” Neal Brown said on Mathis’ improvement. “He’s been a bright spot in our camp and that’s going to be huge for our football team.”
West Virginia began its scrimmages last Saturday which has illustrated clearly to Neal Brown on what he wants to improve the most before preparation starts against Maryland.
“After the scrimmage, I told them the good news is that we have three weeks, but now the clock is ticking,” Neal Brown said on ramping up urgency to improve. “We have a real clear picture of what we have to get better at and now we have to make that improvement with urgency. It’s urgent and that means right now.”