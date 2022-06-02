For WVU football Head Coach Neal Brown, the off season is crucial in recruiting talent to bring to Morgantown. Recruitment starts for young athletes while they are still in high school, and for Coach Brown, securing commitments from aspiring college athletes has been a major success for the class of 2023.
In total, seven athletes of the class of 2023 have verbally committed to Brown’s program. Among these seven are two four-star recruits and five three-star recruits.
Rodney Gallagher
Rodney Gallagher is the most recent class of 2023 commit and the sixth-highest rated recruit in WVU football history. His decision day was highly anticipated by Mountaineer fans who believe Gallagher is the future of Brown’s program.
The Uniontown, Pennsylvania native is is a dual-threat wide receiver and quarterback and is expected to be a slot receiver for the Mountaineers. At quarterback his junior season, Gallagher passed for 1,365 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 1,130 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Gallagher chose WVU over seven other schools, including Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Texas and Virginia Tech.
Josiah Trotter
Another top prospect of the 2023 class is Josiah Trotter, a 6-foot-2, 230 pound middle linebacker. The Philadelphia native is the son of Eagles Hall of Famer and 11 year NFL veteran Jeremiah Trotter.
Trotter’s size and speed at linebacker will make him an immediate competitor for a starting position in the linebacker room when he is officially a Mountaineer.
Cameron Calhoun
Cameron Calhoun came as the fifth commitment for WVU’s 2023 class as a defensive back from Cincinnati, Ohio. Calhoun is ranked No. 15 in the state of Ohio and is rated as a three-star prospect.
The 6-foot-2 cornerback was projected to commit to Kentucky but surprised everyone when he took to Twitter and announced his commitment to West Virginia.
Josiah Jackson
Josiah Jackson added to the future of WVU’s defense when he commited in March 2022. Jackson, a 6-foot-1 defensive back, received over 17 other offers but chose WVU immediately following a visit to Morgantown.
Ranked as the nation’s No. 55 cornerback, Jackson totaled 40 tackles this past season, with two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Raheim Jeter
West Virginia added its only quarterback for the class of 2023 with the commitment of South Carolina native Raheim Jeter. The 6-foot-3 quarterback excels in his ability to throw the ball downfield and his size makes him hard to bring down.
Jeter impressed during his junior season, totaling 2,979 yards and earning 27 touchdowns. Entering the program, Jeter is expected to bring competition to current WVU quarterback Nicco Marchiol.
Cameron Jackson
Moments after Raheim Jeter announced his commitment to WVU, his teammate Cameron Jackson took to Twitter to announce that he would be joining him in Morgantown.
The defensive lineman totaled 30 tackles, six sacks and one interception his junior year in Spartanburg and is a three-star recruit, standing at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds.
Jaheim White
West Virginia’s first commitment of the 2023 class came from runningback Jaheim White of York, Pennsylvania. WVU was White’s first Power 5 offer, and he knew he wanted to commit following the programs Junior Day in 2021.
As a sophomore, White averaged 11.1 yards per carry, totaling 1,332 yards and 21 touchdowns. White was unstoppable his junior year, with 2,128 yards and 31 touchdowns.