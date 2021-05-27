The West Virginia football schedule has had three kickoff times announced with its games against Maryland, Long Island and Virginia Tech, as announced on Thursday.
In its season opener against Maryland on Sep. 4, West Virginia will kickoff the 2021 season at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN in College Park, Maryland. In week two on Sep. 11, the Mountaineers will host Long Island in Morgantown with kickoff at 5 p.m. on ESPN+ through Big 12 Now.
West Virginia's week three home matchup on Sep. 18 against Virginia Tech will kickoff at noon on FS1.
Once those three games are played, West Virginia's kickoff times for its Big 12 games will be announced on a 12-day or six-day window.