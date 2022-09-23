In the second Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy in as many seasons on Thursday, head coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers took a convincing 33-10 victory in Lane Stadium, a game that Brown viewed as a redemption for him and his team.
Outrushing the Hokies 218 yards to 35 yards was the contributing factor in the game, along with a defensive touchdown and almost 200 yards more than Virginia Tech in total yards.
Brown, following disappointing losses to open the season, thought of the road game in Blacksburg as an opportunity to redeem themselves, and Brown believes his guys showed up to the challenge.
"We felt like that [Kansas game] was an aberration and we had to go prove otherwise. I thought we answered last week versus an inferior team, which we were expected to and then tonight was a big challenge and our guys were up," Brown said. "They knew they were tough and we talked about this being a redemption game for us."
Looking back on the season as a whole, Brown thought that the first two losses led up to the importance of this game and that the team has played hard game in and game out.
"[Against Pittsburgh] We had a Thursday night game that didn't go our way. What we put on tape is that we played really hard, but we got beat," Brown said. "Fast forward four weeks, here we are, another opportunity, primetime television in a rivalry game and this time we got it done and we got it done convincingly."
Focusing specifically on the Virginia Tech victory on Thursday, Brown thought it was a complete game from the Mountaineers and thought prior preparation was helpful in the team's performance.
"It was a great win for us, it was a complete win," Brown said. "I felt good about our preparation coming in. This is one of the toughest venues to come in and play but I really felt good."
Outside of preparation, when it comes down to performing in the moment, Brown thought the West Virginia offense controlled the game down the stretch and dominated both the rushing and the passing facets of the game.
"Offensively, we controlled the game. We were balanced," Brown said. "When I say we controlled the game, we held the ball for 38 minutes, ran for over 200 rushing yards, passed for over 200, and our specialists did a really good job."
The defensive side of the ball was also impressive for Brown against Virginia Tech, with the defense giving up its second fewest points in a single game this season against the Hokies.
"We felt like coming into the year we had a good chance to be good on defense. We played really well up front against Pitt, against Kansas we didn't play well at all, that's not what we're about," Brown said.
"We came and we were dominant last week, [Thursday] got off to a little bit of a slow start there, but after that I thought we settled in and played really really well," Brown said.
Both sides of the ball will need to continue the momentum when West Virginia goes back on the road for its next game, taking on the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas for its Big 12 opener. Kickoff times and television availability is still to be determined next week.