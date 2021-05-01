West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II has been selected in the fifth round as the No. 153 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Las Vegas, Nevada, native played only one season for the Mountaineers, but was a pillar of the No. 1 defense in the Big 12 in 2020. For the year, Fields finished with 88 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.
For his performance, Fields was named the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team. He also participated in the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl in January.