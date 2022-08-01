The West Virginia Mountaineers football team lost two 2023 recruits from Spartanburg High School, South Carolina over the weekend, as Raheim Jeter and Cameron Jackson decommitted from the university.
First on Friday afternoon, class of 2023 defensive line recruit Cameron Jackson tweeted “My recruiting is 100% open."
My recruiting is 100% open pic.twitter.com/q0JurYOKQt— Cam Jackson🏈🎒 (@CJackson90) July 29, 2022
The three-star recruit from Spartanburg, South Carolina had committed to the Mountaineers in December of 2021 and had visited Morgantown on June 23.
On Saturday night, class of 2023 quarterback recruit Raheim Jeter tweeted a similar statement. He wrote, “After much thought and consideration, I have decided it is best that I decommit from The University of West Virginia."
My recruitment is 100% open. pic.twitter.com/I1TOFZ6I7t— Raheim Jeter (@RaheimJ1) July 31, 2022
The three-star quarterback from Duncan, South Carolina also committed to WVU on December 20, 2021, but decommitted 32 hours after Jackson, his teammate. Jeter shortly thereafter added an offer from Rutgers to his offers list, which had already included Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Virginia Tech and East Carolina, where he visited on Wednesday.