The Big 12 has released its 2021 All-Conference teams and individual awards as announced on Thursday.
For West Virginia, Dante Stills led the team being named to the All-Big 12 First Team defense. In 12 games, Stills finished with 32 total tackles, six sacks, 13 tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble.
Offensive lineman Zach Frazier was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team offense. This season, Frazier started all 12 games at center and was on the field for all 841 offensive snaps.
West Virginia also had 11 players earn All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions: Leddie Brown, Alonzo Addae, Sean Mahone, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Winston Wright Jr., Tyler Sumpter, Casey Legg, James Gmiter, Josh Chandler-Semedo, Wyatt Milum and Akheem Mesidor.