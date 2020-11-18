The West Virginia defense has had many players step up and make superstar plays throughout the year. One player that has received recognition during the 2020 season is sophomore spear linebacker Tykee Smith.
As a freshman, Smith earned Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American honors after appearing in 12 games and starting eight. In the preseason for the 2020 campaign, Smith was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Fourth Team.
Smith was tremendous last year for the Mountaineers, but now, he’s gotten even better. In eight games, Smith has 28 total tackles, 27 assisted tackles, eight tackles for loss and two interceptions.
“He plays what we call our spear position, which is basically our nickel position,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said of Smith’s versatility. “At that position, you have to be able to play the run, but then you need to play man coverage and then zone coverage and be able to blitz. We’re asking a lot of him.”
Most recently against TCU, Smith finished with eight total tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception. The interception came late in the contest to hold the Horned Frogs out of the end zone and secure the 24-6 victory. With his performance, Smith was awarded Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.
Brown acknowledged Smith’s ability but emphasized the importance of the sophomore progressing his skills during the offseason.
“I think he’s got several things that he needs to work on,” Brown said. “His best football is in the future, and I think a huge emphasis on this offseason will be changing his body. He’s going to have to be versatile, and he needs to be able to play at a high safety and nickel position to make himself a better candidate to play at the next level.”
Smith is with a cast of players on this WVU defense that ranks No. 1 in the Big 12 conference in total defense and No. 5 nationally in the FBS. The Mountaineers also rank No. 7 in the FBS in interceptions with 10 this season.
Brown wants to feature Smith through the defense due to his belief in Smith’s ability in the spear position.
“At that position, you want a physical corner,” Brown said on the spear position. “I think Tykee can do that; he can go out and play corner in this league and be competitive. Whether its offense, defense or special teams, you try to feature your best players. Without a doubt, we think he is our best football player and we’re trying to put him in a position where the ball gets to him.”