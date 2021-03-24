Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) intercepts a pass from TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) and runs for extra yards during the fourth quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

 Photo by Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports

Junior spear Tykee Smith announced that he is entering the transfer portal and leaving West Virginia on Twitter on Wednesday night. 

Smith is coming off an outstanding sophomore season in which he was named an AP All-America Third Team member. In 2020, Smith finished with 61 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and two interceptions. 

Smith is a key loss on the West Virginia defense as his return was expected to lead a unit that has already lost Darius Stills and Tony Fields to the 2021 NFL Draft. 

