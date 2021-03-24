Junior spear Tykee Smith announced that he is entering the transfer portal and leaving West Virginia on Twitter on Wednesday night.
Thank You WVU....💙To Be Continued....🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uk9nNoa0r3— T.Smith (@TykSmith) March 25, 2021
Smith is coming off an outstanding sophomore season in which he was named an AP All-America Third Team member. In 2020, Smith finished with 61 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Smith is a key loss on the West Virginia defense as his return was expected to lead a unit that has already lost Darius Stills and Tony Fields to the 2021 NFL Draft.