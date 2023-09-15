Students in "U92 The Moose," WVU’s independent student radio station, will broadcast the Backyard Brawl on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.
This will be U92’s first broadcast of the infamous WVU-Pittsburgh football game and a Power 5 matchup, according to a U92 release.
The Backyard Brawl was first played in 1921, making history as the first college football game to be broadcast on the radio. The matchup took a several-year hiatus before returning last year at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
U92 Sports Producer Tanner Mountz said he’s grateful to cover a game of this magnitude.
“It’s something that we’re all super excited about and want to take as seriously as we can because we know how big the opportunity is and how big the game is going to be,” Mountz said.
Since 2021, U92 has broadcasted one football game a year.
According to U92 Sports Director Tannor Lambert, the station could not pass on an opportunity to broadcast the iconic matchup, noting his gratitude to WVU Athletics.
“To be able to take that first game from two years ago against Long Island to now, two years later, be able to do the West Virginia-Pitt game is something that has never been done before,” Lambert said.
Behind the scenes, U92 staff members are working to prepare for the broadcast. Lambert said it goes far beyond what listeners hear.
“The amount of prep work that’s going into Saturday is like something we haven’t done before,” Lambert said.
A collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh’s Student Media is also in progress and could potentially be featured in the broadcast.
“We are in the works of working with Pitt Student Media and maybe doing an hour pregame show talking with their students about the game itself,” Mountz said.
Mountz is hosting the "Touchdown City Tailgate" pregame show at 3 p.m. while Johnathan Hamilton, Brian McQuillen and Quinn Robie will host the pre-game show at 7 p.m. as well as halftime and post-game recaps.
Lambert will be heading the game’s play-by-play while Mountz will be commentating alongside him. The team will arrive two hours prior to kickoff to get a feel for the field.
“You hope to be able to talk to some of the players and coaches. You get there two hours before the game and watch warm-ups and try to get a feel for the guys on the field and what that vibe is,” Lambert said.
“I think this is a great opportunity to hear student media. We put in a lot of work just like every other broadcast and we only get one game of this magnitude. It means the world,” Mountz said.
Mountz said the broadcast will show what U92 is truly capable of.
“We’re not just people doing this as a hobby or because we enjoy it. It’s just as legit as a lot of other professional outlets you see out there and we’re excited to showcase that,” Mountz said.
The game will be U92’s fourth football broadcast, following Saturday’s home game against Duquesne. Lambert said he hopes that the broadcast will pave the way for future U92 staff members by offering more opportunities.
“I wanted to come in and pay it forward for that next generation of guys like the guys who did the first football game for U92,” Lambert said.