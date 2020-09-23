Normally, the first home game for the WVU football team fills the Morgantown area with traffic, tailgaters and tons of Mountaineer spirit.
In 2020, that wasn’t the case for the season opener against Eastern Kentucky. Due to COVID-19, the WVU athletic department made the choice to exclude fans for the first home game, but now that choice has extended to the Big 12 opener against Baylor following an announcement by athletic director Shane Lyons.
“I understand it’s a disappointing decision but it’s the correct one. We have to do what’s best for the safety of the University and our local community,” Lyons said in a statement. “Our plans for a socially distanced seating manifest in the stadium have been ready for some time, but we need conditions to improve on campus and in the community before we can proceed.”
Milan Puskar Stadium wasn’t completely empty against EKU on Sept. 12. Family and close friends were allowed to be in attendance for both West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky players, and the attendance ended up being nearly 1,000 people. With guidelines in place, fans were spread out in the 60,000-seat stadium and were required to keep masks on.
Even without a full crowd in attendance, the artificial fan noise made the atmosphere feel more realistic. WVU public address announcer Bill Nevin was in the press box to update attendees following each play with yards gained and the players involved.
With a game actually being played and pumped-in fan noise cutting through the silence that filled the air, nothing could change the fact of how easy it was to drive to the stadium. No tailgaters in the Blue Lot four hours before kickoff, no traffic jams with people looking for impossible parking.
Upon arriving to the stadium, media members were reminded to keep their masks on at all times and were required to fill out health forms to provide assurances of not having COVD-19. The press box, which is normally a packed, exciting area at the stadium, was quiet with journalists spread out six feet at their assigned seats.
Occasionally, the noise would rise above a murmur, but it never lasted. Just like the stadium seats down below, everything was just quiet and different. Even when the game began for the Mountaineers and Colonels, it didn’t feel real.
Head coach Neal Brown acknowledged that the energy level is different when fans aren’t in attendance, and the team missed them for the home opener.
“Missed our fans today,” Brown said after the EKU game. “It was just surreal. I hope they felt like they were part of it even being at home.”
It was a hope for many that this would be a one-time occurrence, that the Mountaineers would be able to welcome at least a small portion of fans against Baylor on Oct. 3. But now, WVU gets to do it all over again against the Bears.
West Virginia is back in action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the road against No. 15 Oklahoma State.