COLLEGE PARK, MD - SEPTEMBER 4: West Virginia bandit VanDarius Cowan tackles Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa during the first half of the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, MD on Sept. 4, 2021.

 Photo by Duncan Slade

Minutes after West Virginia offensive lineman Parker Moorer entered the transfer portal, bandit VanDarius Cowan announced via Twitter that he is transferring. 

Cowan is in his third season with the Mountaineers after transferring from Alabama. In 2020, Cowan played in four games and tallied 17 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. 

This season, Cowan has appeared in 10 games and finished with 15 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. 

Sports Editor

I am a senior journalism student from Grant, Alabama. I have been with the DA since January 2019 and I have covered multiple sports including, women's basketball, tennis, women's soccer, men's soccer, golf, swimming and diving, and football.