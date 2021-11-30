Minutes after West Virginia offensive lineman Parker Moorer entered the transfer portal, bandit VanDarius Cowan announced via Twitter that he is transferring.
💙💛💙💛 pic.twitter.com/LtNANVv7Ek— VanDarius Cowan (@vandarius98) November 30, 2021
Cowan is in his third season with the Mountaineers after transferring from Alabama. In 2020, Cowan played in four games and tallied 17 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
This season, Cowan has appeared in 10 games and finished with 15 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.