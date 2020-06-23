West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons announced Tuesday that defensive coordinator Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately.
Earlier in the day, Koenning came under fire after sophomore safety Kerry Martin Jr. spoke out against insensitive comments that Koenning has made at WVU.
“I want to thank Kerry Martin for having the courage to bring his concerns to light. We will not tolerate any form of racism, discrimination or bias on our campus, including our athletic programs," Lyons said in a statement.
"Coach Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, and the department will work with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. This is serious, and we will act appropriately and in the best interests of our student-athletes.”