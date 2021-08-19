At the end of a team meeting on Tuesday, Neal Brown turned on the projector with Malachi Ruffin’s parents appearing on the screen.
“I have the pleasure of telling you that you have earned a full scholarship,” Ruffin’s mother said. After the announcement, the entire team erupted with joy and piled onto Ruffin.
In the past, the West Virginia football team has put a lot of walk-on players on scholarship and that trend has continued under Brown. In 2019, Osman Kamara, a walk-on defensive player, was put on scholarship as well.
“We have a really good walk-on program,” Brown said. “I think that's something that we didn’t create, it has been here, it is part of the tradition of West Virginia.”
Walk-ons have had a huge impact on college football throughout the years with players like Owen Schmitt at West Virginia and one of the greatest walk-ons of all time, Brandon Burlsworth.
Every year since 2010, one player who started his career as a walk-on is awarded the Burlsworth trophy. Past winners include Matt McGloin, Hunter Renfrow and former Heisman trophy winner Baker Mayfield.
Brown spoke about how it is hard as a head coach to make moves that everyone likes, but giving walk-ons a scholarship is exciting for the whole program.
“That is one of the situations that really everybody is excited about,” Brown said.
Last season, Ruffin appeared in 10 games in which he played a total of 75 snaps. 65 of those snaps were played on special teams.
Special teams has been a major opportunity for walk-on players to make themselves known. In the NFL, special teams are often added into making cut decisions.
In high school, players who perform on special teams are more likely to make varsity. Similarly, in college if a player performs well on special teams, they are more likely to dress and travel to games with the team.
Like most walk-ons that earn scholarships, Ruffin earned his scholarship through hard work and his play on special teams.
“He played for us last year on a couple different special teams,” Brown said. “It made a difference and if you remember he made a great play against Texas. In the spring he kept growing, he won our individual special teams award and he had the most points of all our special teams competitions.”
Over the last few years teams have told walk-ons that they will be on scholarship in new and interesting ways. Brown was prepared to do the same.
“We try to be creative in how we do it and he (Ruffin) will not be the only walk-on that we put on scholarship here in the next couple of weeks,” Brown said. “We are waiting for a couple jobs to be earned before we do a couple of them.”
This season, Ruffin will be a redshirt junior and will still have another year of eligibility after 2021.