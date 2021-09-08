Neal Brown is looking for a reboot this week following a 30-24 loss against Maryland in West Virginia’s season opener last Saturday.
West Virginia’s opponent this week is not as mighty as the Terrapins with Long Island University coming to Morgantown to play in front of an expected raucous Milan Puskar Stadium.
On Tuesday, Brown took a passage from a Jim Collins book to define the mood of the football program after its poor start.
“You must never confuse faith that you will prevail in the end — which you can never afford to lose with a discipline to confront the most brutal facts of your current reality,” Brown quoted. “I say that to start this because I still have extreme faith that we’re going to prevail and we’re going to build a program here that is set up to win long term.”
“I’m not blind to the brutal facts right now and that is we’re 0-1 and we didn’t play very well.”
Brown is optimistic heading into the matchup with Long Island, but acknowledges that the team is disappointed and upset with the result in College Park, Maryland.
“We have to play better and it starts with Saturday,” Brown said. “I hope our fans don’t give up on us after one game and I don’t think they will. I get that they’re frustrated and I think our players and our staff is frustrated as well.”
West Virginia’s defense didn’t play well in week one, but it was not supported by Jarret Doege and the offense. Overall, the Mountaineers only totaled 325 yards and committed three turnovers (four overall turnovers by WVU for the game) while the defense allowed 496 total yards.
In 10 games last year, the Mountaineer defense allowed on average only 291 yards per game.
“Defensively, we did not play good team defense on Saturday at all,” Brown said. “Football is the greatest team game and defensively all the pieces work together. We have to strike at the second and third level.”
“Way, way too much on our heels in the second and fourth quarter where we just didn’t get downhill,” Brown added.
Despite the issues last week, Brown and the Mountaineers are still looking forward to their home opener against LIU on Saturday.
“It’s really more about us and getting back,” Brown said. “A lot to look forward to this weekend with Family Day on campus and we talked about 9/11 and the 20th anniversary there. There’s a lot going on, but for us within this building the most important thing is what we get done in practice.”
“We have a starting point that no one is happy with and we have to continue to improve.”