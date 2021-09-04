It was a rough 2021 season opener for the West Virginia football team as they lost, 30-24, to Maryland on Saturday evening after turnovers plagued the offense.
The Mountaineers were leading as they headed into the second half, but turnovers and little offensive attack shut down any opportunity they had to get the win. Head coach Neal Brown credited Maryland with beating the Mountaineers not only on the scoreboard, but also on the stat sheet.
“Credit to Maryland by beating us in the stat sheet in almost every statistical category you look at,” Neal Brown said. “It’s a pretty simple game. The biggest statistic in football that tells whether you win or lose is turnovers and we had four that went directly for 10 points.”
Quarterback Jarret Doege struggled to get into a rhythm for the majority of the game and finished 24-of-40 (60%) for 280 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. For most of the day, the Terrapins had consistent pressure on Doege that forced him to get rid of the ball early and he was sacked three times.
The WVU offense was expected to run through running back Leddie Brown. It did, but after a strong start in the rushing attack, the Maryland defense made stops. Leddie Brown finished with 17 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
“We came in and we didn’t know what they [Maryland] were going to do front wise,” Neal Brown said. “He’s [Leddie Brown] going to break tackles but we have to get him to the second and third level. We did some things in the pass game by getting him the ball, but we didn’t open up enough running lanes for him.”
One of Doege’s interceptions was at a crucial time in the fourth quarter and Neal Brown wouldn’t say that it was the worst decision by his quarterback to throw that pass.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say that it was good, but I understand,” Neal Brown said. “We had just hit the play with Sam [James] on the similar route, so he went to the right spot.”
“I felt like we should’ve done a better job stepping up into the pocket, but they did get pressure and I think the pressure did affect him [Doege],” Brown added.
For the first time in his three years as head coach at West Virginia, Neal Brown begins a season with a loss. However, he knows the team will have some adversity at some point and it matters how the team responds.
“I think that you’re going to have adversity at some point,” Neal Brown said. “What I told the guys in the locker room is ‘hey we have adversity; how do we respond?’.”
“As a football team, we have to continue to get better. We have to regroup and at least we know where we’re at right now,” Neal Brown added.
West Virginia returns to action on Sept. 11 against Long Island. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN+.