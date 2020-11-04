West Virginia vs. No. 22 Texas
Matthew Digby, Sports Editor: The West Virginia defense has been really good all season long, but it has not faced an offense like Texas yet. I think this weekend will be a big indicator of how good this defense really is. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger already has 20 touchdown passes this season through six games. Somewhat remarkably, WVU quarterback Jarret Doege has more passing yards than Ehlinger. I think that Texas has an edge at home and comes out on top, 42-31.
Charles Montgomery, Assistant Sports Editor: West Virginia is coming off its most complete win under Neal Brown. The defense was tremendous like its been all season, but the offense with quarterback Jarret Doege finally took off. I expect another big performance from the Mountaineers, but I don’t know, this is a dangerous game in Austin. The Longhorns just pulled off an enormous upset against Oklahoma State. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger wasn’t immaculate, but he just finds ways to win. I think WVU goes to battle but drops this one. Texas wins, 31-20.
No. 8 Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia
Digby: This SEC matchup is going to count as a pseudo elimination game for the College Football Playoff with both teams already suffering one loss. Georgia lost a tough game to No. 2 Alabama, and Florida lost to Texas A&M, which is now ranked No. 7. This is the chance that both teams can’t pass up. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask has been outstanding this season, boasting 18 touchdowns compared to only two interceptions. The quarterback play hasn’t been as good for Georgia as the Bulldogs have relied on their defense for a lot of this season. I think Florida will pull off the upset, winning 34-31.
Montgomery: Here it is, another great SEC rivalry. Georgia is coming off a dogfight with Kentucky where the Bulldog defense only gave up three points. This UGA defense has been legit all season, and it might just get the Bulldogs to the SEC championship game. Florida was in a pretty significant brawl last Saturday against Missouri, but that didn’t stop quarterback Kyle Trask from having an incredible night. Trask finished with 345 passing yards and four touchdowns. He is definitely a Heisman candidate with the season he has put together in 2020. I expect a good night from the Gator offense that cracks the Dawgs on defense. Florida wins, 28-21.
No. 23 Michigan vs. No. 13 Indiana
Digby: When Michigan beat Minnesota handily two weeks ago, I thought this Michigan team was legit. Minnesota had some big names returning from a very good season the year before, and I thought they were primed for a big year. Two weeks later, Minnesota looks like it is at the bottom of the Big Ten again, and Michigan lost to a team that committed seven turnovers against Rutgers. Right now, Indiana suddenly looks like the better team, and the rankings reflect that. A win over Penn State and then a win over Rutgers proves that this team is focused. I still have a hard time believing that Indiana is ready for another big stage win, so at this point, I’m predicting Michigan will get back on track, winning 27-21.
Montgomery: This Indiana team has been nothing short of impressive through two games. The Hoosiers had an incredible upset against Penn State to begin the year and then backed it up with a strong win against Rutgers last week. Michigan on the other hand, continues to dig itself into a hole. It was a bad loss for the Wolverines on Saturday against Michigan State, which has them now sitting at 1-1. Indiana is an underdog at home, but I have to go with the Hoosiers. I think quarterback Joe Milton for Michigan tosses a couple of interceptions and Indiana takes advantage. Hoosiers win it, 35-31.
No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Notre Dame
Digby: Clemson is coming off a scare against Boston College where the Tigers saw their backup quarterback pull off an 18-point comeback victory after starter Trevor Lawrence missed the game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Now, they will need to do the same thing without Lawrence against the No. 4 team in the country. Notre Dame is a solid team, but it really hasn't shown dominance like Clemson has. I think even without Lawrence, Clemson has the upper hand in the game now that it has played a game without him and had two weeks to prepare since he went out. I think that Notre Dame puts up a fight with Lawrence watching from the sidelines, but too much overall talent takes the game with the Tigers winning, 35-24.
Montgomery: Here’s the storyline you will hear all week about this game: no Trevor Lawrence for Clemson. The Heisman front-running quarterback will miss his second game with COVID-19, and that means D.J. Uiagalelei will make his second straight start for the Tigers. He was tremendous against Boston College last week with 342 yards passing and two touchdowns, and he also rushed for a touchdown. Clemson had to make a significant comeback to remain undefeated, but that is more on the defense than anything else. Notre Dame hasn’t impressed me. The Irish are undefeated, but I need more out of Ian Book to be convinced. Clemson goes to South Bend and leaves with a victory, 35-17.