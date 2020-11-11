TCU vs. West Virginia
Matthew Digby, Sports Editor: The Mountaineer offense could have some trouble this week with its starting running back Leddie Brown questionable for Saturday. Still, the defense has proven that it's for real, holding a great Texas offense to only 17 points last week. WVU was able to move the ball well too, but it just couldn't capitalize in the red zone on numerous occasions. I think the Mountaineers bounce back behind another good defensive performance, winning, 27-13.
Charles Montgomery, Assistant Sports Editor: West Virginia’s offense really needs to be more of a support for this elite defense. Twice against Texas, this team had a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but two failed fourth down conversions sealed the fate of the Mountaineers. I’m not entirely concerned with this TCU team. The best part of the Horned Frogs is their rushing offense, which might not have that good of a day against Darius Stills and company on Saturday. I think if the WVU offense finally performs up to snuff, West Virginia will win this. Mountaineers take it, 31-14.
No. 9 Miami vs. Virginia Tech
Digby: Virginia Tech is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Liberty on a last-second field goal. I expected the Hokies to be a tough team all season long, and three losses isn't changing my mind on them yet. Running back Khalil Herbert has had a great season after transferring from Kansas, piling up 803 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Miami has only lost one game this season, and it was to then-No. 1 Clemson by 25 points. Other than that game, the Hurricanes don't have any games that stand out as good wins. I think Miami gets it done in a close one, winning, 35-31.
Montgomery: Quarterback D’Eriq King for Miami continues to perform at a Heisman candidate-level with 16 passing touchdowns and only four interceptions. The problem for the Hurricanes has been the defense. They are giving up 394 total yards per game with 246 yards coming against them through the air. For Virginia Tech, it’s hard to believe the Hokies have played seven games after their COVID-19 issues early on. Virginia Tech’s defense isn’t that good either as it allows 461 total yards per game. So, if you are looking for a shootout, this game is for you. Miami’s King will make the difference in this one. Hurricanes win, 42-30.
No. 13 Wisconsin vs. Michigan
Digby: Michigan has had a much worse season than I expected. Its offense always struggles, but the defense usually steps up to make it a tough team to go against. This season, neither is playing well, and it's showing in their 1-2 record. Wisconsin doesn't have lot of game film to look at with its games being canceled week after week. In its lone game, they dominated Illinois from start to finish behind freshman quarterback Graham Mertz going 20-of-21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. I think Wisconsin goes on the road and has some rust since its program has been shut down, but still get the victory, 38-27.
Montgomery: Wisconsin is playing a football game. Finally. When the Badgers last played, they looked exceptional. Since then, Wisconsin has had two games canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak. If the long break didn’t affect Wisconsin too much, I expect a big win to move to 2-0. Oh, Michigan, could you please just fire Jim Harbaugh already? I don’t know how much Wolverine fans can suffer through this with Harbaugh. The defense for Michigan has been nothing short of disastrous as it allows more than 400 total yards per game. If Michigan gives up anything close to that to Wisconsin, it will be a bloodbath. Badgers win, 31-17.
No. 11 Oregon vs. Washington State
Digby: Whenever I think of Oregon, I think of a high-speed tempo and putting up 50 points per game, but this season might be a year to adjust without quarterback Justin Herbert, who has moved on to the NFL. His replacement, Tyler Shough, played solid in a 21-point win against Stanford in their first game, but will need to get more playing time to feel more comfortable. Washington State is coming off a double-digit victory against Oregon State behind running back Deon McIntosh's 147 yards on the ground. I think Oregon will make just enough plays on defense, leading them to victory, 41-31.
Montgomery: Oregon didn’t skip a beat with life after Justin Herbert. The Ducks dominated Stanford 35-14 in the season opener, and the new quarterback, Tyler Shough, looked decent with 227 yards passing and one touchdown. Now, I’m going to stick with my theme for this week talking about defense. Oregon gives up 413 total yards per game while Washington State allows 451 yards per game. Of course, that’s after only one performance for both teams. The Cougars have had their way with the Ducks, winning four of the last five of this series. I don’t think so my friend. Ducks win, 42-35.