No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 3 Ohio State
Matthew Digby, Sports Editor: I don't think anyone could have predicted Indiana being in the top 10 after just four games into the Big Ten schedule, but here we are. The thing is, its wins don't look so good anymore. Penn State was ranked No. 8 when it lost to Indiana in the first game, but now the Nittany Lions are 0-4 on the year. Overall, the combined record of the four teams its faced is 3-13. They will take a major step up against Justin Fields and Ohio State. The Buckeye quarterback is lighting it up this season, having the same amount of incompletions as touchdowns passes, each with 11. I think Ohio State runs away with this one, 48-27.
Charles Montgomery, Assistant Sports Editor: In my opinion, Ohio State should be ranked No. 1. I understand that the Buckeyes haven’t played the same level of teams like Alabama or Notre Dame, but I think this team is legit. Ohio State will have an incredible test against Indiana this weekend, and I believe it will be a battle. Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been fantastic so far for IU, but I think the quarterback on the opposite sideline, Justin Fields, will have a day. Buckeyes win, 35-24.
No. 10 Wisconsin vs. No. 19 Northwestern
Digby: In their first game back off a lot of rest due to COVID-19, Wisconsin didn't miss a beat, manhandling Michigan from start to finish. Quarterback Graham Mertz has been great in his first two games, throwing seven touchdowns without an interception. On the other side, Northwestern is suddenly 4-0 and ranked in the top 20. Much like Indiana, their wins have come against inferior competition. Wisconsin will be a big difference for an offense that hasn't been too great yet this season. I think Wisconsin has its way with Northwestern, winning 42-27.
Montgomery: Well, hello, Northwestern. I did not think at the beginning of this season that I’d see Northwestern in the Top 25, but here we are in 2020. The Wildcats have been in some battles so far this season, but I don’t think they are all that prepared for an offense like Wisconsin’s. The Badgers have only played two games, but quarterback Graham Mertz has been electric with seven touchdown passes. Wisconsin has put up over 45 points in both games, and I think it keeps rolling this week against Northwestern. 49-28, Badgers take it.
Kansas State vs. No. 17 Iowa State
Digby: After Kansas State started the Big 12 slate 4-0, the Wildcats have dropped two in a row and are looking to get back on track. Replacement quarterback Will Howard has been up and down, going 62-of-114 for 884 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. On the other side, running back Breece Hall has been tearing up defenses all season with 1,034 yards on 165 carries and 13 touchdowns. I think that this is a battle to the end, but Iowa State keeps its Big 12 Championship hopes alive, winning 24-20.
Montgomery: Arguably the best running back in the country in Breece Hall will be suiting up for the Cyclones on Saturday. In just seven games, Hall has eclipsed 1,000 yards for Iowa State. Kansas State has allowed on average 161 rushing yards per game this season. That is a recipe for disaster against an offense like Iowa State’s that averages 200 yards on the ground per game. I expect Hall to show up and show out in a blowout to further secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship game for Iowa State. 28-17, Cyclones win.
No. 14 Oklahoma State vs. No. 18 Oklahoma
Digby: Oklahoma State has one of the best defenses in the country, and it will need to show up to knock off rival Oklahoma. The Cowboys only allow 17.8 points per game, while Oklahoma averages 46.1 points per game. I think the winner of this game will come down to which side of the ball plays their best. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has played well this season, but if things go bad early, the freshman might falter. Surprisingly, the Oklahoma defense is only allowing 98 yards per game on the ground, so the running game could struggle for the Cowboys. I trust Oklahoma State's defense more than Oklahoma's, but the Sooners have won 15 of the last 17 against the Cowboys, so I'll take Oklahoma in a close game, 38-34.
Montgomery: Bedlam is always exciting, and this year will hopefully be nothing different. It’s taken me a long time to buy into this Oklahoma State team because of its timid offense, and I still haven’t. On the other hand, Oklahoma continues to get better on offense with quarterback Spencer Rattler getting through his growing pains. The Sooners have scored 62 points in back-to-back games, but those games weren’t against the Cowboys defense. However, I don’t care about the Oklahoma State defense in this one. Sooners win, 42-28.