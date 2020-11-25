No. 11 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia
Matthew Digby, Sports Editor: All that's been talked about this season is the Mountaineer defense. In my opinion, the game against Texas proved that they were legit, holding the Longhorns to just 17 points. This test could very well be the biggest one yet, with Oklahoma coming off a dominating win over Oklahoma State last weekend. WVU quarterback Jarret Doege is going to need to put up numbers to keep up with the Sooners no matter how good the defense plays. Running back Leddie Brown is back to full strength after getting banged up two games ago, and the Mountaineers will need him to have a big game against one of the best rush defenses in the country. I think the Oklahoma offense gets just enough points against a stingy defensive night for WVU, and takes the game in Morgantown, 31-21.
Charles Montgomery, Assistant Sports Editor: Can West Virginia finally knock off Oklahoma? Faithful WVU fans such as myself have been waiting since the Fiesta Bowl for another strike down of the Sooners. I think fans will have to wait another year. The Sooners aren't nearly at the caliber of excellence that they've been in the past, but they are still very good. A beatdown of Oklahoma State wasn't necessarily a surprise and quarterback Spencer Rattler is the reason why. The freshman has moved into position as one of the best in the Big 12 and he'll be the factor in this one. Sooners are too powerful on offense for WVU, OU wins 42-24.
No. 13 Iowa State vs. No. 17 Texas
Digby: Coming into the season, Iowa State was expected to be good, but I don't think anyone expected them to be sitting alone at the top spot in the Big 12 during Thanksgiving week. They are coming off a 45-0 trouncing of Kansas State where quarterback Brock Purdy threw 16-of-20 for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Texas hasn't played a game since they beat West Virginia by four in a grind it out game. They are sitting a game and a half back since their last game against Kansas was postponed. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger is still one of the best in the business as he's thrown for 22 touchdowns passes this season. I think Iowa State is legit, but Texas has a little more firepower in the end, winning 42-38.
Montgomery: Iowa State is a true contender in the Big 12. The Cyclones have proved that on countless occasions in 2020 and they are on their way to a conference championship berth. First, Iowa State has to get through Texas. The Longhorns just haven't been up to the task this season which hasn't surprised me. Texas had a tune up game against Kansas last week postponed due to COVID-19, so the Longhorns might be a little rusty in a game that holds the fate of their season in its hands. I think running back Breece Hall for Iowa State burns Texas for triple digits and the Cyclones win 31-27.
No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 North Carolina
Digby: After beating Clemson a few weeks ago, Notre Dame followed it up with a 45-31 win over Boston College on the road. This is their chance to continue to make an impression on the College Football Playoff committee. At one point, North Carolina was a top five team behind quarterback Sam Howell, who now has over 2,600 yards on the season with 23 touchdowns passes. Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book has played solid enough for the Irish this season to keep them on top, but the Tar Heel offense could force Notre Dame to put points on the board to stay in it. I think Notre Dame stays undefeated, narrowly defeating the Tar Heels, 38-35.
Montgomery: I really want to pick North Carolina. I really do but I just can't. Notre Dame and quarterback Ian Book proved a lot when the Irish beat Clemson a couple of weeks ago. The team proved that it can win in big moments and it can be considered a true National Championship contender. North Carolina has been really fun to watch this year with sophomore quarterback Sam Howell tearing it up for the Tar Heels through the air. If UNC had anything resembling a defense it would be a top-5 team, but sadly, it doesn't have it. Notre Dame wins thanks to its defense, 35-21.
No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 1 Alabama
Digby: Jaylen Waddle is out for the season for No. 1 Alabama, but they don't seem to care at all. In their last two games, they have outscored Mississippi State and Kentucky by a combined score of 104-3. Wide receiver Devonta Smith and running back Najee Harris are two of the most dynamic players in the country, even with Waddle being out for the season as possibly the best receiver in college football. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is going to have a lot to deal with on the road against the Crimson Tide, and he has not lived up to the preseason expectations I had for him. He's going to need a big day just to stay in this game. Alabama wins, 51-24.
Montgomery: I forgot about Auburn this season. The Tigers just haven't been that electric compared to last year. Well, now we'll see what they are worth against No. 1 Alabama in the Iron Bowl this week and against No. 5 Texas A&M next week. Bo Nix has taken some significant steps back at quarterback for Auburn while Alabama's Mac Jones has filled in nicely under center in the post-Tua era in Tuscaloosa. Jones is the best quarterback in the SEC behind Florida's Kyle Trask and he is right in the mix for the Heisman trophy. I expect the Tide offense to roll on through Auburn and avenge last year's crushing defeat. Alabama wins 42-28.