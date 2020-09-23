West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State
Matthew Digby, Sports Editor: WVU has had two weeks off since its one and only tune-up game against Eastern Kentucky where it won easily, 56-10. Oklahoma State didn’t look nearly as sharp when it grinded out a 16-7 win at home over Tulsa. Spencer Sanders, the OSU starting quarterback, left the game with an ankle injury and did not return while one of the best rushers in the nation in Chuba Hubbard only managed 93 yards on 27 carries. I think that Oklahoma State won’t have that same rust since Sanders is expected to play this weekend. If WVU wants to pull off the upset, the offense is going to need to play well. I think that the Mountaineers get off to a good start and gain confidence, leading them to a major victory, 35-31.
Charles Montgomery, Assistant Sports Editor: West Virginia hasn’t played in two weeks, but the performance the Mountaineers had against Eastern Kentucky is a great one to look at. If Jarret Doege (19-of-25, 228 yards, three touchdowns) plays all season like he did against EKU, this WVU offense will be potent. Don’t forget the 329 combined rushing yards by the running backs group. To win games this season, West Virginia needs to break 150 yards on the ground each week to stay in contention for wins.
An ugly victory last Saturday is what Oklahoma State had to work on in preparation for this weekend. Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders only played one drive before he left the game with an ankle injury. As of Wednesday afternoon, his status for Saturday is unknown. If the Cowboys are without their QB, they will rely big-time on Chubba Hubbard. Hubbard didn’t break 100 yards on the ground against Tulsa, and WVU has a tough rush defense with the Stills brothers leading the way. If Sanders is out, I have West Virginia getting the win, 24-21.
No. 8 Texas at Texas Tech
Digby: Texas got off to a high-flying start in its first game against an overmatched UTEP team, winning 59-3. Texas Tech, on the other hand, had to squeak out a closer than expected game against Houston Baptist by fending off a two-point conversion with just over three minutes remaining. I think that the Texas offense led by senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger will have a big day against a defense that gave up 572 passing yards to Houston Baptist. The one positive for Texas Tech’s defense was only giving up 28 rushing yards. But Texas isn’t Houston Baptist. I think the Longhorns march into Lubbock and get a big win, 49-24.
Montgomery: Texas jumped into 2020 like a cannon ball against UTEP. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns in just the first half. Experts have talked about his progression throughout college, and now I think he has reached his peak. The Longhorns are a strong team in the Big 12 and will be toe-to-toe with Oklahoma in 2020. They need to take care of business in a very winnable game in Lubbock.
Awful start to the season for Texas Tech against Houston Baptist in the season opener. The Red Raiders led by as much as 18 before the Huskies almost tied it with a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. Houston Baptist’s quarterback threw for 567 yards. Texas Tech better reset defensively, or it won’t win a game this year. Texas wins handedly, 42-14.
No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn
Digby: This is the first weekend that SEC football makes its way onto the national scene, and there’s already a ranked matchup. Auburn boasts one of the best up and coming quarterbacks in sophomore Bo Nix. Last season, Nix set two school records for freshmen in passing yards with 2,542 and passing touchdowns with 16. Kentucky will have a senior making the calls when Terry Wilson trots onto the field. He missed the final 11 games last season due to injury and hopes to start this season the right way. I doubt it’s a good start, however, with Auburn pulling away late, 41-28.
Montgomery: Auburn begins the year in the top 10, and I think that is correct. Bo Nix had a great freshman year in 2019, and he should only get better for the Tigers. Auburn was gutted by the NFL draft on the defensive line, but that just gives opportunities for new guys to take over. I expect a big year out of Auburn in 2020, and it starts with a home game against Kentucky.
The Wildcats don’t have history on their side against Auburn as they’ve gone 6-26-1 all-time in the series. Terry Wilson is under center this year after missing 11 games last season due to a knee injury. If Gus Malzahn has answered the questions about the defense, the Tigers will be competing all year for the SEC. Auburn wins, 28-17.