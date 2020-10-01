West Virginia vs. Baylor
Matthew Digby, Sports Editor: Despite all the mistakes that the Mountaineers made to hurt themselves, they stayed in the game right to the very end against No. 15 Oklahoma State — one of the best teams in the Big 12. Cleaning up those mistakes, most notably the penalties, will be the biggest key for a successful 2020 season. Junior quarterback Jarret Doege looked good at times, and the run game had a second straight game that proved to look improved.
Baylor played against the annual tune-up Big 12 team in the Kansas Jayhawks. Running back Trestan Ebner dominated for the Bears, scoring two return touchdowns, running in a 1-yard score and also chipping in receiving with an 18-yard reception. I think this will be a tough contest until the end, but I think at home, granted without fans, WVU gets just enough offense to come out on top, winning 24-21.
Charles Montgomery, Assistant Sports Editor: West Virginia looked good last week considering the amount of penalties it had. This game is a big decider for the Mountaineers in the 2020 season, so they need to show up. Jarret Doege has looked good in the first two games and if he can get time in the pocket, he’ll get better. Leddie Brown needs to stay constant on the ground to keep the offense balanced.
Baylor has only played one game, and it was against Kansas. Two scores for the Bears were kickoff return touchdowns, so if Neal Brown’s special teams coverage is up to par, it should contain Baylor on kickoffs. The defensive line for the Mountaineers needs to get after quarterback Charlie Brewer, but also keep him contained so he doesn’t break out. WVU bounces back and wins, 30-20.
No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 4 Georgia
Digby: Both of these teams looked weak at times, then very strong at others in their Week 1 performances. Georgia had no life on offense for almost three quarters of the game against Arkansas before quarterback Stetson Bennett came into the game replacing D’Wan Mathis and turned the game around. Georgia scored 32 straight points to end the game and win, 37-10.
Auburn had some struggles against Kentucky as well, only leading by two points heading into the fourth quarter. Then it was quarterback Bo Nix who tossed two touchdowns to pull away in the end. Nix played solid in his first game this season, passing for 233 yards on 16-of-27 and three touchdowns. I think the Georgia defense is deeper and will bother Nix, leading the Bulldogs to victory, 27-17.
Montgomery: Auburn struggled early against Kentucky, but the offense cracked down and Bo Nix looked strong. Only 91 yards total rushing scares me for the Tigers especially with Nix leading the team. If the Tigers get balanced on offense, my prediction of them being SEC contenders might be true.
Georgia took a long time to get going against Arkansas. It trailed 10-5 until six minutes left in the third quarter when it took off. Kirby Smart played two quarterbacks with Stetson Bennett receiving the majority of the snaps and finishing with 200+ passing yards and two touchdowns. UGA needs to run the ball, that has been the identity of this offense for years and it needs to take off in 2020. Always a great game between these two and I expect another. Georgia wins, 28-23.
No. 13 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Alabama
Digby: If the first game was any indication about how this game will go, Texas A&M fans might have a long Saturday ahead of them. After squeaking out a five-point win against Vanderbilt, the Aggies get to travel to Tuscaloosa to face the second-best team in the country. Alabama may have one of the best receivers in the entire country in Jaylen Waddle. He had 134 receiving yards on eight catches and two touchdowns against Missouri. He has also proven to be lethal in the return game but didn’t take back any in Alabama's first game.
The Aggies are going to need to get a big day from senior quarterback Kellen Mond. In his last two seasons, he has put up more than 6,000 yards and threw 44 touchdowns. In his first game this year, against Vanderbilt, he only managed 189 yards and one touchdown. If Texas A&M want to stay in this game, the Aggies will need a big day from him. I think the Alabama defense comes through and leads the way for a 37-13 win.
Montgomery: Texas A&M didn’t look great against Vanderbilt, only winning 17-12 at home in College Station. I don’t think the Aggies would be ranked so high if the Big Ten and Pac 12 were both playing, but maybe they are better than that first game? Kellen Mond is an under the radar quarterback in the SEC and if he is clicking, the Aggies are dangerous. That also means if he isn’t playing well, it’s a long day for Texas A&M.
Alabama did what was expected against Missouri. Quarterback Mac Jones looked great as a starter at quarterback with 249 yards and two touchdowns. I think Nick Saban will look more to the running game this year with Najee Harris after the departure of Tua Tagavailoa and some great receivers. The Alabama defense will always be stout under Saban. Alabama wins handedly, 40-21.