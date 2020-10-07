No. 22 Texas vs. Oklahoma
Matthew Digby, Sports Editor: It’s not very often these two teams face off with both of them outside of the top 20, but that’s the case when Texas, which is clinging to its AP ranking, goes against unranked Oklahoma. Despite Texas being the ranked team, I think Oklahoma still has the upper hand in this matchup. The Sooners are 1-2 early in this season but had a big lead against Kansas State and just couldn’t hold on with a freshman quarterback at the controls in Spencer Rattler. Then they lost on the road against Iowa State, who is back in the rankings.
Texas, meanwhile, lost at home to a TCU team that seemed to have control for a lot of the game even though Texas fought to the very end and lost by two. I think that this matchup will be whichever defense can get the most stops because both offenses can put up big numbers at will. I think Oklahoma gets back on track and wins, 48-38.
Charles Montgomery, Assistant Sports Editor: The 2020 version of the Red River Rivalry. Classic matchup, but our two teams are down in the dumps right now. Texas is coming off a 33-31 loss to TCU last week, but quarterback Sam Ehlinger did pretty well. He threw for four touchdowns and more than 230 yards, but Texas running Keaontay Ingram fumbled at the goal line with less than two minutes to play. Ehlinger will need to step it up big time to lead the Longhorns on Saturday. He actually might just be the better QB in this matchup.
With the loss against Iowa State last week, Oklahoma is unranked for the first time since 2016. How will the Sooners respond to this adversity so early into the season? Quarterback Spencer Rattler needs to fix his problems quickly. In the last two games, he has thrown an interception in the final minutes that sealed the loss for OU. This isn’t necessarily a bad team for Oklahoma, but it’s not a dominant one like we’ve seen in the past. I think the Sooners respond, 42-30.
No. 19 Virginia Tech vs. No. 8 North Carolina
Digby: Both teams are coming off closer games than they expected, with Virginia Tech beating Duke by seven and North Carolina winning against Boston College by only four. Both teams also have had average quarterback play. Junior quarterback Braxton Burmeister for Virginia Tech has only completed 16-of-36 passes this season, and he has one touchdown and one interception. Hokies running back Khalil Herbert has more yards and touchdowns rushing than Burmeister has passing, running for 312 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Sam Howell for North Carolina has a better percentage and total passing yards, but still only has three touchdowns matching his three interceptions. I think that UNC has a much better defense and will be able to focus on the run game with the passing game of Virginia Tech struggling so much. North Carolina wins, 24-13.
Montgomery: In two games, Virginia Tech is averaging 319 yards rushing on the ground. The Hokies only average 172 yards through the air. I think this team is only ranked because not every team is playing in 2020. To beat North Carolina, this team needs to go to the air, but does it have the capability to do that?
North Carolina has been impressive so far this season. Quarterback Sam Howell has been good, but I think the real story is this defense. It only allows 278 yards total and 54 rushing yards per game. It will have its toughest test against the Hokies on Saturday. Which will break first? The Hokie rushing attack or the Tar Heel defense? Hokies break. North Carolina wins, 27-17.
No. 7 Miami vs. No. 1 Clemson
Digby: I will admit, I did not expect Miami to look as good as it has this season. The Hurricanes went on the road and beat then-No. 18 Louisville by 13 then followed that up with a 52-10 win against Florida State. Senior quarterback D’Eriq King is completing 67% of his passes and has six touchdown tosses and no interceptions.
Clemson is almost plagued by how dominant it's been in recent years. The Tigers are winning by more than 30 points per game, and it still seems like they’ve had some games closer than they should be. In their most recent win, they beat Virginia by 18 and it seemed close by their standards. Junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence has lost one game in his career, and it was to the best team in the country and national champion, LSU. This season, he’s gone 55-for-75 passing with 848 yards and seven touchdowns with no picks in just three games. I think Miami keeps this game close early, but Clemson eventually is too much, 49-31.
Montgomery: Miami has been impressive so far with some big wins at Louisville and a beatdown of Florida State in South Beach. Now, the Hurricanes get a real test against the best team in college football. Quarterback D’Eriq King is a Heisman trophy candidate with 736 yards passing, six touchdowns and no interceptions. That’s great, but this Miami defense scares me. It has given up an average of 377 total yards and 147 yards on the ground. Could be ugly if it gives up those numbers to Clemson.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is soaring this season. He has thrown for 848 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions. That’s a big step up from last year when he had five interceptions through the first three games. He’s good, but the Tigers still have running back Travis Etienne, who is arguably one of the best running backs in the country. Watch out, Miami, this could get ugly. Clemson wins, 45-20.