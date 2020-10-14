Kansas vs. West Virginia
Matthew Digby, Sports Editor: When Les Miles got hired as the new Kansas head football coach, I immediately thought this program would start to turn around. However, it’s another year where Kansas loses to a team that should be an easy win, then looks outmatched against the Big 12. After losing 38-23 to Coastal Carolina, which actually was a closer score than the game really was, the Jayhawks followed that up with a 33-point loss to Baylor and a 40-point loss to Oklahoma State. They have talent, like junior running back Pooka Williams who has blazing speed, but this team overall can’t stop struggling.
WVU looks to improve its offensive woes against a team that has struggled to stop everyone. If the Mountaineers can start getting deep shots to connect, then this offense changes drastically. The run game has already showed improvement, so now it’s the passing game that needs to step up. I think WVU gets off to a fast start and wins, 49-13.
Charles Montgomery, Assistant Sports Editor: It’s just another typical year for the Kansas Jayhawks being winless. Running back Pooka Williams was a great offensive producer last year, but he’s been very slow to produce this year. So far in 2020, Williams only has 175 yards on the ground. Things won’t be easy for him on Saturday against this WVU defense, so don’t expect much out of this Jayhawk offense.
Saturday will be the first game of the year for the Mountaineers to play in front of fans at home. I’m not worried about the defense against this lackluster Kansas team, but the offense needs to pick it up a bit. Running back Leddie Brown has been great as he’s third in the league with 320 rushing yards this season. Quarterback Jarret Doege does need to produce more if West Virginia is going to continue to win games. Mountaineers dominate this one, 42-10.
No. 14 BYU vs. Houston
Digby: Houston has had the hardest time just getting on the field so far this season, with its first three games all getting postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The Cougars finally made their season debut last weekend against Tulane and won 49-31. It’s almost shocking that the Cougars put up 49 points despite turning the ball over five times. Was it rust? If it is, they will need to knock that rust off against a top 15 BYU team. Senior wide receiver Marquez Stevenson may be the steady presence the Cougars need, catching five passes for 118 yards and a touchdown against Tulane.
BYU looks good on paper, but with a 4-0 start consisting of Navy, Troy, Louisiana Tech and UTSA, it’s hard to really know how good they actually are. Junior quarterback Zach Wilson has been outstanding so far, putting up more than 1,200 yards and tossing eight touchdowns with only one interception. I think that the more game time for BYU and the inconsistencies Houston showed prove to be true, with BYU winning 34-21.
Montgomery: I haven’t seen much of BYU this season, but statistically speaking, this offense is one of the best in the country. The Cougars average over 550 total yards and score 44 points per game. Junior quarterback Zach Wilson has been terrific with 1,241 yards and eight touchdowns through four games. This defense is also no joke as it only gives up 11 points per game. This is an impressive team that I don’t think will stumble on Friday.
Houston is finally playing its second game. The Cougars had to cancel their first three games of 2020 before playing Tulane last weekend. There isn’t much to look at for Houston after just one game, but five turnovers against Tulane isn’t pretty. I don’t expect the Cougars to do that every weekend, but it cannot come close to that against BYU’s defense. Quarterback Clyaton Tune had big shoes to fill with the departure of D’Eriq King, and he did well in the season-opener with 300-plus yards passing. This should be a good game, but BYU remains undefeated. 45-21, BYU wins.
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Alabama
Digby: Whenever Georgia and Alabama play, it seems to always have high implications on the rest of the season. This game could very well be the difference in a playoff spot or not, depending on how the rest of the season goes and how the top of the polls shakes out. Alabama had a major scare until the very end against Ole Miss, but the offense was way too much for the Rebels to keep up. The defense for Alabama is the question. It gave up 647 yards and didn’t force a single turnover in the 63-48 win.
Georgia on the other hand is outstanding on defense. In its last game against Tennessee, the Bulldogs shut out the Volunteers on their way to a 44-21 victory. I think that quarterback Mac Jones and the Alabama offense is better than quarterback Stetson Bennett and Georgia’s, but I trust Georgia’s defense a lot, so I will give the edge to the Bulldogs, 45-41.
Montgomery: Quarterback Stetson Bennett is leading the Bulldogs this season, but like always, Kirby Smart has an elite defense to coach. Georgia trailed No. 14 Tennessee at the half last Saturday, but shutout the Volunteers in the second half while forcing three turnovers. Georgia is first in the SEC in points allowed and yards allowed with 12 points per game and 236 total yards. The defense will have its toughest task of the year against this incredible Alabama offense. We’ll see who can set the tone early.
There has been no fallout with the end of the Tua Tagavailoa era at quarterback. Mac Jones has stepped in as the offensive leader with no problems as he is an early Heisman trophy candidate. The defense for the Tide is cause for concern, but with this kind of offense, it doesn’t matter. Jones has thrown for 1,100 yards with eight touchdowns and this offense averages 51 points per game. I think the Crimson Tide offense is too much to handle, and Alabama wins 34-21. Oh yeah, Kirby Smart was once an assistant coach for Nick Saban at Alabama. Saban is 21-0 against former assistants.