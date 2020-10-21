West Virginia vs. Texas Tech
Matthew Digby, Sports Editor: When you look at Texas Tech’s record, a 1-3 start looks like the Mountaineers could have an easy game. That record is deceiving, though, with every loss coming from a team that was ranked at the time or is ranked this week. The Red Raiders' lone win is not an impressive one: a two-point victory against Houston Baptist where they needed to get a stop on a late two-point conversion. The Red Raiders are giving up nearly 500 yards per game and are allowing almost 40 points per game.
West Virginia’s defense is on the other end of the spectrum, giving up a meager, nation-leading 240 yards per game and only 18.8 points per game. If this game comes down to the defenses, WVU has a clear upper hand. With the possibility of starting quarterback Alan Bowman not playing for Texas Tech, it makes me feel that this game will go the Mountaineers' way. WVU wins, 31-21.
Charles Montgomery, Assistant Sports Editor: Texas Tech is not a terrible team, but the Red Raiders aren’t a good team. This team has an incredible offense, but now quarterback Alan Bowman has been benched for Henry Colombi. Colombi will be making his first career start for TTU against the No. 1 total defense in FBS college football. The weak point of this Red Raiders team is its defense giving up nearly 500 yards per game, and it just looks horrendous after four games.
The question about West Virginia is: how long can this defense keep this up? Is this defense going to be this good all year, and is it on the offense to catch up? I think it is. Junior quarterback Jarret Doege looked decent against Kansas, but he is still missing open receivers. However, the Mountaineers have one of the best running backs in the country in Leddie Brown. That 2012 loss against Texas Tech still looms large over this program, but the Mountaineers have nothing to fear on Saturday. WVU wins, 30-13.
No. 17 Iowa State vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State
Digby: These two teams could very well be the two best teams in the Big 12 if Oklahoma and Texas don’t turn things around. Even without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys have risen to No. 6 nationally behind a defense that gives up only nine points per game and two studs on offense with running back Chuba Hubbard and receiver Tylan Wallace.
For Iowa State, it will need quarterback Brock Purdy to play a good game to pull off the upset. He hasn’t had the best numbers this season, completing 62% of his passes and only throwing four touchdowns. I expected Purdy to be a star this year, and he still has a chance to do that with a big performance against the Cowboys. I think Oklahoma State’s defense ends up being the difference, ending with a 34-21 win for the Cowboys.
Montgomery: I really like this Iowa State team. It already pulled off the upset against Oklahoma a couple of weeks ago, so let’s see it prove itself again against the Pokes. Statistically speaking, Breece Hall is the best running back in the Big 12, and he plays for the Cyclones. This will be a battle of running backs with Chuba Hubbard on the opposite sideline for Oklahoma State. The defense needs to play better in order for the dark horse season to continue for ISU.
Oklahoma State is back after last week’s game against Baylor was canceled. I think if the Cowboys are going to rumble to the win, feed the ball to Hubbard. Burn the clock and make Iowa State beat you, don’t beat yourself with penalties and turnovers. I think at home, the Cowboys have the clear-cut advantage and it will be a close one, but OSU pulls it out. Cowboys win, 35-31.
No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 21 Minnesota
Digby: It’s the first week that the Big Ten is playing football, and there are some marquee matchups already on the docket. Michigan is coming off yet another season where it has a decent overall record but can’t come out on top in the games that matter, specifically against Ohio State and in the bowl game against Alabama. Quarterback Shea Patterson is gone, and now I expect Dylan McCaffery to get the start in the game. He hasn’t played a ton but did come in for seven games last season in relief of Patterson.
For a school that is known for its hockey team, Minnesota is coming off one of its best football seasons in a long time. The Golden Gophers started the season 9-0 with a big win coming at home against Penn State and ended the season 11-2 with a bowl victory against Auburn. Quarterback Tanner Morgan is back, and he is ready for a breakout season. He had more than 3,200 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes last season with only seven interceptions. Michigan’s offense always seems to struggle, and I think Minnesota gets off to a good start in 2020, beating Michigan 35-27.
Montgomery: The Big Ten has returned. What a glorious thing to say. I think this year is it for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh unless he gets it going and finally beats Ohio State (he won’t). It looked as if Dylan McCaffery was going to be the man in charge at quarterback for the Wolverines, but he opted out. Now, Michigan turns to someone else. Who is that person? As of Wednesday, I don’t know. I think the Wolverines couldn’t have asked for a better game to prove their worth than this one against Minnesota.
Let’s how Minnesota backs up that magical season from a year ago. Tanner Morgan returns at quarterback after popping up on the college football scene in 2019 with 30 touchdown passes. I like the Golden Gophers this year, I think P.J. Fleck can keep this program on the upward trend. Upset on Saturday. Gophers win, 38-24.