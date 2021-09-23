Dear new Big 12 schools,
Welcome to the Big 12! Thanks to a few of you (UCF and Cincinnati) we are no longer the only school east of the Mississippi river.
We’re very happy that all four of you will be joining the conference in the near future, but we have one small problem. BYU, would you consider moving a little closer to West Virginia? That flight to Provo, Utah, is not one that looks like the most joyous occasion with the distance. So, to help out your new neighbors, let’s see about finding the fastest travel options, because head men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins isn’t keen on traveling very far.
Cincinnati, we know who you are. There was a time when we had something of a “rivalry” when both schools were in that grand old Big East. However, while your football team has been making strides, so has our basketball program. Remember Huggins? Yeah, we still have him here at the Coliseum and we’re very excited to welcome you all to a “friendly” environment in the winter.
Houston, we have just one request. Even though he might not be the best football coach in the United States, would you consider hanging on to Dana Holgorsen for a few more years? Just let him get his feet on the ground, and I promise he will win you a maximum of eight games. Now, I can’t promise any bowl wins, but don’t worry, to build a team in Houston, he doesn’t have to recruit in West Virginia. We all know that you “can’t” build a championship-caliber football program with West Virginia recruits. Yeah, right.
Even though we have more of a connection with your football coach, that Houston basketball program is still really good. Honestly, that was one of the best additions out of this realignment to the Big 12. Kelvin Sampson, we look forward to many tight contests between you and Huggins for years to come. Those are sure to be fantastic matchups.
Now UCF, we don’t know a whole lot about you. You still claim you won a national championship in 2017, but clearly that wasn’t the case. We appreciate your football program and with brand new head coach Gus Malzahn, it looks to be competitive for years. We sincerely welcome you and your trip up from Orlando, Florida, to the Big 12.
Now, before you get comfortable in this Power Five conference, be aware that some of your neighbors won’t be around for long. Oklahoma and Texas are jumping ship, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the Longhorns reconsider the move to the SEC after their trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas.
When you travel to Lawrence, Kansas, during football season, don’t expect the largest crowds. To be honest, it's a basketball school and always will be. When you have to play the Jayhawks in basketball, gear up, because that is one of the toughest places to play in college basketball.
You will quickly learn that many schools in the Big 12 have their own hand signals like Texas, TCU and Baylor. If you can, avoid jumping on that train because we don’t want new rules saying we can’t use those hand signals against you. Oops, sorry Texas (we're not sorry).
Welcome to the Big 12.