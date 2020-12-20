Neal Brown Baylor at West Virginia

The West Virginia football team has accepted a bowl bid for the Liberty Bowl, according to the bowl's Twitter page. 

The game will be played on Dec. 31 in Memphis, Tennessee.

West Virginia's opponent will be Tennessee, as announced Sunday night. This will be the first bowl appearance for the Mountaineers since the 2018 season when they faced Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl. 

West Virginia first played in the Liberty Bowl against Texas A&M in 2014, falling 45-37. 

