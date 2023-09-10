West Virginia got back into the win column with a victory in the home-opener against Duquesne on Saturday night.
The Mountaineer defense started strong, forcing a three-and-out on the first possession for Duquesne. On the punt return, the ball touched sophomore cornerback Jacolby Spells before being scooped up by Duquesne to regain possession.
On second-and-12, Duquesne quarterback Darius Perrantes completed a 38-yard touchdown pass to DJ Powell to open the scoring. Kicker Brian Bruzdewicz completed the point-after-touchdown attempt to give the Dukes a 7-0 lead.
The Mountaineers found themselves on third-and-7 on their first offensive possession, but were forced to punt the ball after a pass from junior quarterback Garrett Geene slipped through the hands of senior wide receiver Cortez Braham.
West Virginia tied the game on its next possession as Greene found redshirt freshman Hudson Clement for a 14-yard touchdown. The three-minute drive saw the Mountaineers move 48 yards with eighth plays to get into the end zone.
The Dukes made their way onto the West Virginia 48-yard-line before redshirt senior Beanie Bishop intercepted a deep pass to give possession back to the Mountaineers.
On the following possession, Greene found Clement again for a gain of 39 yards on second-and-10 to put the offense into Duquesne territory.
Four plays later, redshirt sophomore Jaylen Anderson rushed 8 yards into the end zone to give West Virginia a 14-7 lead 20 seconds into the second quarter.
Duquesne nearly brought the game level on the next drive as Perrantes completed a 5-yard pass to junior wide receiver Tedy Afful in the end zone, but the play was taken back after an offensive pass interference call. Instead, the Dukes were later forced to settle for a field goal to make the score 14-10.
With 8:14 left in the second quarter, the game was delayed due to dangerous weather conditions in Morgantown. An hour and 54 minutes passed before the game resumed.
Clement scored his second touchdown of the game after a 70-yard completion to increase their lead to 21-10. Less than three minutes later, Greene hit Clement yet again for another touchdown, this time for 46 yards.
With 39 seconds remaining in the first half, the Mountaineers increased their lead to 35-10 after a 22-yard touchdown pass to redshirt sophomore receiver Preston Fox.
Going into halftime, Clement totaled 177 yards and three touchdowns on five receptions. Greene went 10 for 18 with 240 passing yards and four touchdowns.
The scoring continued late in the third quarter as freshman running back Jahiem White scored a 19-yard rushing touchdown, increasing the lead to 42-10.
Duquesne scored their first points of the second half after a 16-yard touchdown completion from Perrantes to Afful to bring the score to 42-17.
With 12:43 left in the game, redshirt sophomore safety Avery Wilcox intercepted a deep pass which the West Virginia offense took advantage of. Redshirt freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol scored off of a 1-yard rushing touchdown to make it 49-17.
Freshman running back DJ Oliver scored off of a 5-yard rush for the final score of the game, giving West Virginia a 56-17 victory over the Dukes.
The Mountaineers return to Milan Puskar Stadium Next Saturday, Sept. 16, to face Pitt in the sold out Backyard Brawl.