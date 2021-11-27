The West Virginia football team played its final regular season game Saturday night, taking a 34-28 victory against the Kansas Jayhawks to become bowl eligible for the second season in a row.
Both offenses were in sync all night in Lawrence, with West Virginia (6-6, 4-5 Big 12) quarterback Jarret Doege going 16-of-21 for 170 yards, three passing touchdowns and one interception. Kansas (2-10, 1-8 Big 12) quarterback Jalon Daniels finished 22-of-32 for 249 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Kansas started out with the football, attacking the Mountaineer defense through the air, and capping off the drive with a 46-yard field goal kick from kicker Jacob Borcila. A quick fumble from WVU running back Leddie Brown set up Kansas once again in West Virginia territory.
A turnover on downs from Kansas starts off West Virginia’s second drive, with Doege passing for 73 yards down to Kansas’ red zone. Doege completes the drive with a 14-yard passing touchdown to wide receiver Winston Wright.
The Jayhawks’ second scoring drive was led by a long 40-yard catch from wide receiver Luke Grimm, but Kansas couldn’t gain any momentum. Borcila capped off the drive with his second field goal of the day, a 35-yard kick to bring the game within one point, 7-6.
Doege and the Mountaineers extended their lead on ground, with a long drive into Kansas territory. After reaching the red zone, Doege and Wright connected for their second 14-yard passing touchdown of the day, and their third scoring connection in the last two games.
Kansas’ red-hot offense continued to heat up through the air, with Daniels finding Grimm for 36 yards to get in the red zone, and Daniels hitting tight end Jared Casey for an eight-yard touchdown pass.
West Virginia came up empty on its next drive, with a missed field goal try from kicker Casey Legg.
West Virginia was able to capitalize on an extra possession before halftime, with an up-tempo drive ending in a Doege seven-yard passing touchdown to wide receiver Sam James, extending the lead to eight.
Both West Virginia and Kansas’ first second half drives ended in a punt.
After a dry third quarter for both teams, the Jayhawk defense broke the drought, with linebacker Gavin Potter returning an interception for a 28-yard touchdown, along with a two-point conversion to tie the game.
However, the West Virginia offense bounced back quickly on the ground, with Brown taking the ball 44-yards for his first rushing touchdown on his fourth carry of the drive.
Down 10 points at the start of the fourth quarter, the Jayhawks drove into West Virginia’s red zone, but an interception from linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo ended the drive and gave the Mountaineers a chance to close out the game.
After a 37-yard field goal from Legg to drag the lead out to 13, Kansas committed a fatal turnover, with Daniels throwing his second interception to Chandler-Semedo.
A late rushing touchdown from Daniels pulled the game within six, but it wasn’t enough to come back against the Mountaineers.
Along with West Virginia’s passing dominance, Brown and backup running back Tony Mathis Jr. both ran the ball well. Brown ended with 19 carries for 156 yards and one score with Mathis Jr. adding on 22 carries for 118 yards.
For the second time in three years, West Virginia is going bowling. For now, the Mountaineers will have to wait and see which bowl game they will compete in.