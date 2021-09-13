West Virginia will face the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners at 7:30 p.m. on ABC in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Sept. 25.
This will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2019 due to COVID-19 complications for last year's game. The Mountaineers have never won on the road against the Sooners and trail in the all-time series, 10-2.
In the last meeting — Neal Brown's first year as head coach — West Virginia lost, 52-14, in Norman. The 2019 loss was West Virginia's largest margin of defeat (38 points) against Oklahoma in the series.
West Virginia faces Virginia Tech this weekend at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kickoff is at noon on FS1.