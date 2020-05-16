The West Virginia University football team continues to add depth to its secondary.
Former University of Arizona safety Scottie Young Jr. announced on Twitter Saturday that he was joining the Mountaineers.
110 % committed to West Virginia university trust the climb #trusttheclimb pic.twitter.com/zzKUkWQZTz— 👍🏽 (@_scottieoo) May 16, 2020
He will be a senior in the fall.
Young, a 5-foot-11 native of La Mesa, California, has started in 30 of 32 career games played with the Wildcats.
In 2019, Young ranked fourth on the team with 66 total tackles.
Over his three-year stint at Arizona, Young totaled 157 tackles, 12 passes defended and five interceptions.
During his freshman season in 2017, Young played under current WVU defensive secondary coach Jahmile Addae, who served as Arizona's defensive backs coach from 2016-17.