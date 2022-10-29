On Saturday afternoon in Morgantown, the WVU football team took on the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs in a tough battle to the end in Morgantown, falling 41-31 after a late touchdown put the game away.
In WVU's first drive, quarterback JT Daniels handed the ball off to CJ Donaldson at the one-yard line for the short rushing score, opening up the game with the 7-0 lead.
The Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) answered right back, with quarterback Max Duggan finding Taye Barber for the 71-yard passing touchdown, making the score all tied up 7-7.
Early in the second quarter, Donaldson scored his second touchdown on the day, putting WVU (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) ahead 14-7 at the with over 14 minutes left in the half.
The Horned Frogs kept up the pressure when Duggan passed the ball 55 yards to his star wide receiver Quentin Johnston to get the touchdown. TCU tied up the game 14-14 with 11:42 left in the second quarter.
With 7:08 left in the second quarter, WVU's Daniels fumbled the ball at TCU’s 50-yard line and the Horned Frogs' defensive lineman Lwal Uguak returned the fumble, making it a TCU takeaway and first down.
TCU’s running back Kendre Miller took a carry untouched to the house for 51 yards, giving TCU a 21-14 advantage.
After a long drive for WVU's next possession, Daniels found running back Justin Johnson Jr. on fourth down from five yards out, with 1:35 remaining in the second half and tied score of 21-21.
To close out the second quarter, the Horned Frogs scored on the WVU defense in chunk plays capped off by a 30-yard rushing score for Emani Bailey, making the score at halftime 28-21.
With the second half underway and 11:06 remaining in the third quarter, WVU's kicker Casey Legg kicked a 33-yard field goal which made the score 24-28.
At the end of the third quarter, the Horned Frogs weren't able to get on the board at all during the third quarter, with the period finishing up at WVU 24, TCU 28.
The fourth quarter began with a TCU score, when kicker Griffin Kell made a 30-yard field goal which made the score 31-24 for the Horned Frogs.
TCU tacked on another field to extend its lead to 10, with a 46-yard boot from Kell, putting the Horned Frogs ahead 34-24.
With 7:45 left in the game, Daniels gets sacked but then answers with a 23-yard strike to Reese Smith to cut the deficit to 34-31 with only four minutes remaining.
West Virginia was able to force a turnover down three to the Horned Frogs, but the Mountaineers couldn't capitalize on it. TCU was also able to add on a 29-yard passing touchdown to Savion Williams to finish off WVU 41-31.
West Virginia football has a chance to right the ship when it travels for its next matchup against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Saturday, Nov. 5. Kickoff time from Jack Trice Stadium is still to be determined.