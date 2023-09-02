West Virginia opened its football season with a loss to Penn State on Saturday, falling 38-15 at Beaver Stadium in State College.
Junior quarterback Garrett Greene threw for 162 yards while sophomore running back CJ Donaldson led in rushing yards with 81.
After Penn State won the coin toss and differed, West Virginia got the ball on its own 25 to start the game.
West Virginia totaled 19 yards in its first drive with carries from sophomore running back CJ Donaldson and redshirt sophomore running back Jaylen Anderson. However, the team was forced to punt on the 44 yard line after a failed third down conversion.
Penn State struck early in its first drive on four plays with a 72-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Drew Allar, caught by junior wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Redshirt sophomore kicker Sander Sayhaydak made the extra point, giving PSU a 7-0 lead with 10:13 to go in the first quarter.
After putting WVU on PSU’s 48 yard line, junior quarterback Garrett Greene threw a completion to redshirt senior wide receiver Devin Carter, good for 37 yards and a first down.
West Virginia scored its first touchdown of the night at the start of the second quarter in its scoring drive of nine plays and 69 yards. Donaldson rushed up the middle into the endzone for a gain of one yard, followed by a point after by redshirt junior kicker Michael Hayes to tie it up 7-7 with 14:14 remaining in the half.
Penn State responded with a touchdown drive of its own as Allar picked up 74 passing yards. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye earned a sack on the drive, but PSU’s offense recovered, working its way down the field and putting the ball in the endzone with a two-yard rush by sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton.
With 9:10 remaining in the second quarter, Penn State led West Virginia 14-7.
West Virginia’s defense forced Penn State to attempt a field goal on the drive, but Sayhaydak missed wide right as the score remained 14-7 with 2:05 to go in the half.
With 0:22 remaining, Penn State missed another field goal attempt by Sayhaydak. Greene took a knee to go into the half as West Virginia trailed by a touchdown.
The first score of the second half came from Penn State off a touchdown pass from Allar to Lambert-Smith in the back of the endzone. With 8:36 to play in the third quarter, PSU led 21-7 after the extra point by senior kicker Alex Felkins.
To start the fourth quarter, Felkins kicked a 25-yards field goal, giving Penn State a 24-7 lead.
After a scoreless drive for the Mountaineers, the Nittany Lions made their way down the field for another touchdown on a pass from Allar to junior wide receiver Malik McClain. With 7:32 remaining, Penn State led 31-7, marking 24 unanswered points.
West Virginia responded with a touchdown of its own with a rush by Greene. The Mountaineers went for two, completing a pass to Donaldson to bring the score to 31-15 with 3:34 remaining.
In the final drive, Penn State scored off a rush up the middle from redshirt freshman quarterback Beau Pribula. Felkins followed with the extra point, bringing the final score to 38-15.
In its first loss of the season, West Virginia totaled 310 yards compared to Penn State’s 478.
The Mountaineers take on their first home game on Saturday, September 9 against Duquesne. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium and will be available on ESPN+